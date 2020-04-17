Exclusive: Skoda Karoq Will Be Launched In India Digitally Post COVID-19 Lockdown

The Skoda Karoq SUV has already arrived in India and Skoda Auto India is just waiting for the Coronavirus lockdown to be lifted and for things to get back to normal. Once that happens the cars will be dispatched to all Skoda dealers and the sales will begin. The Skoda Karoq will be launched digitally in India after the COVID-19 lockdown lifts. The bookings for the Skoda Karoq have already begun in India. One can book the SUV for a token amount of ₹ 50,000. Deliveries for the Skoda Karoq SUV will start on May 6, 2020.

(Skoda Karoq offers superior ride and handling)

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, sales, service and marketing, Skoda Auto India confirmed the same while speaking to Siddharth Vinayak Patankar. "As most of the cars have already arrived, we are waiting to be customs cleared. Everything was put on hold, because of the Coronavirus situation and those cars are late, unfortunately. As soon as the lockdown lifts, those cars will be delivered to the dealers and we will have a launch of the cars. We probably won't do a big bang, glitzy launch this time but we will take a digital approach. Because not only do we have to be cognisant to the fact that we don't want to be in big groups together, because of the risk of infection but we also need to be a cost conscious as well in the future environment, so I think we will see much more launches and events being done digitally."

(Skoda Karoq Sportline also gets a panoramic sunroof and a flat-bottom steering wheel)

Under the hood, there is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol motor which will be paired to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The engine makes 148 bhp at 6,000 rpm while the peak torque output is rated at 250 Nm, coming in from as low as 1,500 rpm. The SUV can clock triple digit speeds in nine seconds while it can reach a top speed of 202 kmph. The Karoq is built on the MQB platform, and it will come to India as a completely built unit (CBU) similar to its upcoming rival, the Volkswagen T-Roc.

It is a good-looking SUV which is meant to be a replacement for the erstwhile Skoda Yeti that became a cult SUV in India. The design is in-line with all modern days Skoda SUVs, featuring the same familial grille and slim headlamps. The front looks bold and sharp, thanks to the sculpting on the hood and bumper and the profile and rear are almost similar to that of the Kodiaq. The cabin is draped in leather upholstery and we expect it to be loaded with all the standard features like a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, virtual cockpit, nine airbags and dual-zone climate control among others.

