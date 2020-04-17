Exclusive: Skoda Superb Facelift Coming To India Soon; Likely To Launch In May

Skoda Auto India announced its plans for the Indian market at the 2020 Auto Expo and there was a lot that was expected in the coming months. However, the lockdown because of the coronavirus meant that the company had to push back some of its plans for the Indian market. Among many of the debuts at the 2020 Auto Expo, the one that caught our eye was the Superb facelift. Why? Well, the premium sedan segment, hasn't shown signs of growth, but Skoda will continue with its plans to bring the car into this segment. In fact the Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, Zac Hollis in an exclusive interview with carandbike confirmed this development. He said, "The Superb facelift will be launched very soon after the lockdown is lifted. We are just waiting for one particular part from Europe, but there's no reason why the Superb facelift cannot be launched in the country very, very quickly."

The Superb is the company's flagship sedan and the facelift gets a host of upgrades including revised styling, more features and updated engines that are now BS 6 compliant.

The 2020 Skoda Superb comes with revised styling up front

Upgrades to the 2020 Skoda Superb facelift include Matrix LED headlamps that get a new design, larger double-slat grille, and revised bumpers at the front and rear. The changes have made the sedan longer by 8 mm at 4869 mm. The executive sedan continues to boast of a stately presence at the rear but gets revised LED taillights that are connected by a chrome strip in the centre. The Superb facelift will also get the new block SKODA lettering on the boot-lid in place of the winged-arrow badge.

Inside, the new Skoda Superb facelift gets a revised dashboard, updated centre console, as well as new leather and Alcantara upholstery options. The car comes with a host of safety tech including Predictive Cruise Control, Emergency Assist, Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian Protection. Other additions include an electronic parking brake, aerodynamic covers on the rear suspension.

The Superb facelift coming to India will get a 2-litre TSI petrol motor which churns out 187 bhp and develops 320 Nm of torques. The car will be available only with the petrol engine for now, but Skoda is not doing away with diesel engines.

