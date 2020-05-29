Exclusive: Triumph Rocket 3 GT Coming To India Next Year

The new generation Triumph Rocket 3 was unveiled last year and quickly made its India debut at the 2019 India Bike Week in November. However, Triumph Motorcycles India at the time only brought Rocket 3 R to the market and the touring-friendly GT version was given a miss. Nevertheless, those who were waiting for the new Rocket 3 GT will be able to get their hands on one as early as next year. In an exclusive interaction with carandbike, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India confirmed that the new generation Triumph Rocket 3 GT will go on sale in the country in 2021.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R Launched In India

Triumph Rocket 3 R 18 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Speaking to carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling With SVP, Shoeb Farooq said, "We launched only the Rocket 3 R in India this year and now we are planning to include the GT, the touring variant in the Rocket range. Given the response to the R, we want to complete the portfolio. So the R would continue and the GT will also add on to the whole range of power cruisers."

The Rocket 3 GT gets feet-forward footrests which are adjustable, pulled-back handlebar, and a roomier seat that sits lower by an inch, in comparison to the Rocket 3 R.

Adding further, he said, "When we launched the Rocket, along with its enthusiasm and the price, the kind of questions and requests we started getting for the GT really pushed us to have it in our portfolio. I am happy that we will at least have a proper offering in India with both these variants going [on sale]. In the cruiser segment, we don't have proper representation, which we are trying to build with the Rocket."

Also Read: Triumph Rocket 3 R Deliveries Begin In India

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT gets a pillion backrest and adjustable footpegs, heated grips, and a taller flyscreen

The new generation Triumph Rocket 3 gets a complete overhaul over its predecessor while retaining several key elements including the massive triple-cylinder engine, twin round headlamps, and a head-turning road presence. The two variants though bring considerable differences to the motorcycle with the R targeted at the power enthusiast while the GT is for the mile muncher. The 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 GT differentiates itself with the feet-forward adjustable footrests with vertical movement, pullback handlebar, and a roomier seat that also sits lower by an inch at 29.5-inches over the R variant. There's also a backrest for the pillion, adjustable pillion footpegs, taller flyscreen and heated grips. The Rocket 3 GT gets dual-tone silver ice and storm grey colour scheme internationally with Korosi Red pinstripe decal.

The Triumph Rocket 3 R & GT sport the same 2,500 cc in-line triple-cylinder engine that makes 165 bhp and 221 Nm

Mechanically, the Triumph Rocket 3 R and GT remain identically. Both variants use the same all-aluminum chassis and a new swingarm, which helps make the motorcycle about 40 kg lighter than its predecessor. Power comes from that massive 2500 cc in-line three-cylinder engine with 165 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a 221 Nm of peak torque available at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Rocket 3 continues to hold the title of using the largest displacement engine on a motorcycle. Suspension duties are handled by 47 mm USD forks from Showa at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear with a piggyback reservoir and remote adjuster. The Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers handle the braking duties at the front and rear of the power cruiser.

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT is likely to arrive in India in the first half of 2021

Speaking about the response received by the Triumph Rocket 3 R, Farooq said, "There was a vacuum of two and a half to three years since the last Rocket was available in India and in this time the market has developed and what we could do is the price it well. This time we priced it at ₹ 18 lakh which a lot of people did not expect. The expectation was around ₹ 21 lakh. It started making sense for us from a commercial perspective. We launched it in December [2019] and we were looking at 40-50 odd units in this period between December to June, and within the first 10 days of the price announcement, we were booked for the first 40 Rockets in India. That's what the right pricing perhaps does to a product."

Also Read: Exclusive: BS6 Triumph Bonneville T100 Black To Make India Debut In June

The Triumph Rocket 3 R retails at ₹ 18 lakh, while the upcoming Rocket 3 GT can be expected to carry a price tag of around ₹ 20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). That's still competitive pricing for the Rocket family that comes to India as a CBU from Thailand. Triumph has not disclosed the launch timeline yet for the launch of the Rocket 3, but we expect the motorcycle to arrive in the first half of next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.