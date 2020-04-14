Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc

The India strategy 2.0 is expected to give Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited a second wind in the country and the upcoming product offensive based on the MQB A0 IN platform will play a huge role in raking in sales for the company. For Volkswagen India, SUVs are going to be in focus and the company has already started launching its products in the country. Models like the Volkswagen T-Roc and Tiguan All-Space seven-seater have been launched in the country and both models come to India as completely built units (CBUs) as of now but the German carmaker is keeping a close eye on the demand of both these cars to make a case probably for local assembly with imported components.

Speaking exclusively to carandbike, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen India said, "The idea obviously is to manufacture locally if the vehicle (T-Roc) is a success in India. It seems to be from what we see at the moment as in we see a lot of pull. One opportunity is importing parts and components and assembling it, I don't think we'll fully build the unit in India (as in assembling it completely in India) like the Taigun which will be a local assembly. But local manufacturing in our Aurangabad plant is interesting for us to look at."

Volkswagen Tigual All-Space currently is sold in India as CBU.

Initially, Volkswagen is relying on the government's revised homologation norms which allows automakers to sell 2500 imported models in the country without local homologation. Knapp added, "This I think is the beauty of the new rule which allows us to sell 2500 units without bearing the cost of local homologation. We get the cars just as they are built in Europe and tested in the market and we can decide what we can do with this vehicle." Both the T-Roc and All-Space hence are being studied and their sales trend closely looked at. Volkswagen has already sold the first shipment of the T-Roc, while 50% of the Tiguan AllSpace has been sold already in the country.

