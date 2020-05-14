F1: Carlos Sainz Jr Confirmed To Join Ferrari In 2021

Ending speculations, Carlos Sainz Jr has been confirmed to don the coveted red racing overalls starting 2021 as the driver has been signed on by Scuderia Ferrari. The driver joins Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari paddock for a two-year deal, having spent two seasons with McLaren. Sainz was one of the top contenders for the post after Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari announced to amicably part ways earlier this week. Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo is all set to step in place of Sainz at McLaren after being one of the front runners for the spot at Ferrari.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel Announces Departure From Scuderia Ferrari At The End 2020

Speaking about his induction in Ferrari, Carlos Sainz said, "I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team. I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I'm really looking forward to going racing again with them this season"

Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari announced to amicably part ways earlier this week

Speaking about Sainz joining the team, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Scuderia Ferrari said, "With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family. We've embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past. We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past fifty years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves."

All of 25 years, Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc (22 years), make for one of the youngest driver pairing in Scuderia Ferrari's history in recent times. 2021 will also be for the first time since 2007 that Ferrari won't have a world champion driver as a part of its team. That being said, there's still room for Leclerc to pick up the 2020 world title. Vettel too has his last chance to bring in the world championship in the red overalls. However, a fresh pairing does hint towards a dramatic new strategy from the team as it sets base to take on Mercedes' dominance with a new approach.

That's a big week on driver change! Very different approach from @ScuderiaFerrari to take on a battle with @MercedesAMGF1 and @redbullracing #f1 young and fresh. — Paul Di Resta (@PaulDiResta) May 14, 2020

Carlos Sainz Jr has been one of the most promising racers on the grid and was placed sixth in the drivers' standings in 2019. The Spaniard also bagged his first podium finish last season finishing third in the Brazilian Grand Prix. Having spent five years on the grid, Sainz started his career with Torro Rosso before progressing to Renault, McLaren and now Ferrari. Interestingly, his childhood hero Fernando Alonso also started with the team Minardi that was transformed into Torro Rosso in 2014.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.