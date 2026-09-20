Ferrari Brings Universo Ferrari Exhibition To India; Commences October 17
- Displays to include models from current line-up including the F80 supercar and Luce EV
- Dedicating Racing and Classiche sections to pay hommage to brand's heritage and racing history
- Doors open to public on October 19
Ferrari will hold the fifth iteration of its Universo Ferrari Exhibition in New Delhi, India, from October 17 to November 1, 2026. Previously held in South Korea and Thailand, Ferrari says that Universo Ferrari provides an ‘engaging and immersive’ experience, allowing the public to explore the iconic Prancing Horse’s heritage, technology and racing DNA.
Also read: First Ferrari Luce Sells At Auction For Over Rs 380 Crore
The exhibition will be held at the Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre, with October 17 and 18 exclusive for invited guests. The display will be open to the public from October 19.
Also read: 1035 bhp Ferrari Luce Is Brand’s First-Ever Electric Car
Ferrari says that visitors will be able to walk past iconic models from the brand’s past as well as its current model line-up, including the Purosangue V12, 849 Testarossa, and, for the first time in India, the all-new Luce EV and the F80 supercar. A dedicated Racing Area will allow visitors to witness some of Ferrari’s motorsports heritage, while a Classiche area will celebrate some of the carmaker’s iconic cars from the past.
Also read: One-Off Ferrari CZ26 Unveiled; Takes Design Inspiration From SF90 Stradale
Aside from cars, Ferrari will also be displaying the Hyersail, the brand’s first-ever racing yacht. Measuring 100 feet long, the yacht was unveiled to the public earlier this year. A creation of the Ferrari Tech Team, Ferrari Design Studio, and naval architect Guillaume Verdier, the Hypersail features a monohull design and features foiling technology, allowing the yacht’s main body to rise out of the water to reduce drag as speeds climb. It’s also the first such machine said to be completely self-sufficient when it comes to propulsion, featuring a mix of wind and solar technologies.
Related News
Popular Models
- Ferrari
PortofinoEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.31 Crore
- Ferrari
RomaEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.56 Crore
- Ferrari
12CilindriEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.5 - 9.15 Crore
- Ferrari
296 GTBEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.11 Crore
- Ferrari
296 GTSEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.9 Crore
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Ferrari
Purosangue SUVEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.93 Crore
Latest Cars
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Kia
Syros EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-20
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Sep 20, 2026Ferrari Brings Universo Ferrari Exhibition To India; Commences October 17Universo Ferrari will see the iconic Prancing Horse to showcase models from its past and present to the public as well as display endeavours outside of automobiles.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 19, 2026Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Edge Variant Launched At Rs 9.39 LakhThe new variant features a 10.25-inch HD infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 19, 2026Kia Carens CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG: Fuel Tank Size, Power Outputs ComparedKia has launched the Carens with a factory-fitted CNG kit, with prices starting at Rs 12.12 lakh (ex-showroom).1 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Sep 18, 2026Kia Carens CNG, Carens Clavis CNG Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 12.12 LakhWhile the Carens CNG has been introduced in a single variant, the Clavis CNG will have two variants.2 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Sep 18, 2026Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire and Baleno CNG AMT Launched: Check Mileage, PricesAutomated manual gearbox option makes the petrol-CNG hybrid a viable option for everyday city use for Swift, Dzire and Baleno models4 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 18, 20262026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top 5 UpdatesThe TVS Apache RTR 200 4V has been introduced in a new top-end variant which gets a lot of new features, including preload adjustable front suspension. Here’s a look at what’s new on the top-spec Apache RTR 200 4V.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 19, 2026MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Play It SafeMG’s new electric SUV has one of the coolest names ever, and the coolest temperament amongst its peers. But is it worth buying?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 16, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?The new Himalayan 440 with an upsized engine and gearbox has certainly improved as a touring machine and at an extremely attractive price of Rs. 2.29 Lakh. Is it the better Himalayan to choose for many riders?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Sep 15, 2026BMW i5 LWB Review: Not The M60, This Is The Proper Electric 5 SeriesThe BMW i5 LWB takes the electric 5 Series formula and puts a stronger focus on rear-seat comfort and long-distance luxury. With a 669 km claimed range, 268 bhp and a more relaxed character, is this the i5 that makes the most sense for India?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 14, 2026Ladakh Uncharted: Himalayan Basecamp Off-Road Ride ExperienceA day-long off-road excursion from Royal Enfield’s Himalayan Basecamp event in Ladakh, the Ladakh Uncharted ride by Alpinestars was all about re-discovery!6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Sep 12, 2026New Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review: More Tech, Less Weight, Same Pulsar DNAThe new Bajaj Pulsar 125 retains the familiar Pulsar identity but gets a new engine, lighter construction, more features and a sharper riding experience.5 mins read