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Ferrari Brings Universo Ferrari Exhibition To India; Commences October 17

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Sep 20, 2026, 05:39 PM
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Ferrari Brings Universo Ferrari Exhibition To India; Commences October 17
Highlights
  • Displays to include models from current line-up including the F80 supercar and Luce EV
  • Dedicating Racing and Classiche sections to pay hommage to brand's heritage and racing history
  • Doors open to public on October 19

Ferrari will hold the fifth iteration of its Universo Ferrari Exhibition in New Delhi, India, from October 17 to November 1, 2026. Previously held in South Korea and Thailand, Ferrari says that Universo Ferrari provides an ‘engaging and immersive’ experience, allowing the public to explore the iconic Prancing Horse’s heritage, technology and racing DNA.

Also read: First Ferrari Luce Sells At Auction For Over Rs 380 Crore

Ferrari 849 Testarossa

The exhibition will be held at the Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre, with October 17 and 18 exclusive for invited guests. The display will be open to the public from October 19.

Also read: 1035 bhp Ferrari Luce Is Brand’s First-Ever Electric Car

Ferrari F80 2025 1280 de2fcc99223f40753b099c7c602ce8e627

Ferrari says that visitors will be able to walk past iconic models from the brand’s past as well as its current model line-up, including the Purosangue V12, 849 Testarossa, and, for the first time in India, the all-new Luce EV and the F80 supercar. A dedicated Racing Area will allow visitors to witness some of Ferrari’s motorsports heritage, while a Classiche area will celebrate some of the carmaker’s iconic cars from the past.

Also read: One-Off Ferrari CZ26 Unveiled; Takes Design Inspiration From SF90 Stradale

Ferrari Hypersail

Aside from cars, Ferrari will also be displaying the Hyersail, the brand’s first-ever racing yacht. Measuring 100 feet long, the yacht was unveiled to the public earlier this year. A creation of the Ferrari Tech Team, Ferrari Design Studio, and naval architect Guillaume Verdier, the Hypersail features a monohull design and features foiling technology, allowing the yacht’s main body to rise out of the water to reduce drag as speeds climb. It’s also the first such machine said to be completely self-sufficient when it comes to propulsion, featuring a mix of wind and solar technologies.

# Ferrari# Ferrari India# Universo Ferrari# Cars
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