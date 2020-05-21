New Cars and Bikes in India

Ferrari Reopens Its Museums In Maranello And Modena

Ferrari closed the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena on February 24, as per the directive of the Region of Emilia-Romagnas. Now, after 86 days, both are ready to welcome visitors once again.

Ferrari has undertaken a series of new measures to protect the health of the visitors and the staff

Highlights

  • Both museums have been reopened after being closed for 86 days
  • New measures are in place to protect the health of the visitors & staff
  • Visitors can purchase tickets online and book the visit time slot

Italian supercar marque Ferrari has announced reopening its museums, located in Maranello and Modena, for the general public. The carmaker says that it has done so in accordance with the regulations put forth by the Italian government, and the carmaker has undertaken a series of new measures to protect the health of the visitors and the staff. It was on February 24, 2020, that Ferrari closed the two museums, and now, after 86 days, both the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena are ready to welcome visitors once again.

All visitors who come to the museums will need to undergo thermal scanning at the entrances

In addition to the guidelines outlined in the recent Italian ministerial decree, both museums also introduced further measures specifically designed for their premises, which are known for the "Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans", "Hypercars" and "Grand Tour" exhibitions. All the visitors who come to see them will need to undergo thermal scanning at the entrances, and if their temperature is above the prescribed limit, they will not be allowed to enter. Those inside the museum must compulsorily wear masks, except for children under the age of six. The Museum will provide masks to visitors without them, free of charge.

Furthermore, the museum authorities have made horizontal floor markings to help ensure social distancing rules are complied with. Also, because the museums can only allow a limited number of people at a time, Ferrari is offering visitors the option to purchase tickets online and book the visit time slot. As a gesture of gratitude to frontline medical staff and healthcare workers, Ferrari is offering them free access to both Museums for the rest of year in addition to discounts for their family members for the same period

