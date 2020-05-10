New Cars and Bikes in India

Ferrari Restarts Production At Maranello & Modena Plants In Full Capacity

Last month, the company came forward in support of health workers treating coronavirus patients wherein it started producing respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant as one of its initiatives undertaken by Ferrari.

| Updated:
Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello & Modena facilities

  • Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello & Modena plants
  • Monza SP2, 812 GTS & F8 Tributo among the first vehicles rolling out
  • The production at the facilities were suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak

Ferrari, on Friday, officially announced the resumption of operations at its Maranello and Modena plants at full capacity, which in-line with its 'Back on Track' program. The first car to roll out from the Special Series lines was Ferrari Monza SP2 with a black and grey livery. The operations at the facility were suspended just a few hours before its completion due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Over the next few days, the company successfully rolled out the 812 GTS spider in Grigio GTS and an F8 Tributo in Rosso Corsa from the 12 and 8 cylinder lines. The new cars are ready to be delivered to the customers in Australia, Germany & USA.

The production at the Maranello & Modena were suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak

The sports car manufacturer introduced a new 'Back on Track' program, which majorly focuses on several practices and preventive guidelines aimed for the safety and wellbeing of the employees. The facilities in Maranello and Modena are subjected to follow these new rules and guidelines very strictly. These measures are taken specifically for common areas. The company have also reorganised the work area in order to ensure social distancing is maintained at the workplace.

Additionally, Ferrari has also carried out a new training session for its staff wherein demonstrating the new guidelines and steps needs to be taken as precautionary measures while at work. Last month, the company came forward in support of health workers treating coronavirus patients wherein it started producing respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant as one of its initiatives undertaken by Ferrari.

The company can commence the manufacturing of the F8 Tribute and Spider, Roma, Portofino, GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T, SF90 Stradale and the flagship hybrid hypercar along with the limited edition sports cars at the Maranello and Modena plants.

