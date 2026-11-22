Ferrari has taken the wraps off the 296 Challenge Stradale and 296 Challenge Evo at the 2026 Ferrari Finali Mondiali, held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló, Spain. Both the models have been developed with a focus on track performance, with the Stradale bringing racing technology to a road-legal car, while the Evo is an updated version of the 296 Challenge race car and is not road-legal.

The Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale is positioned as the most track-focused road car in the brand's current range. It features a stripped-back design and a revised mechanical setup aimed at delivering a more direct driving experience. Meanwhile, the 296 Challenge Evo builds on the existing 296 Challenge with aerodynamic and dynamic upgrades to improve performance and consistency during races. It will debut in the 2027 Ferrari Challenge season.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale And Challenge Evo: Engine And Performance

Both models are powered by a 2,992cc, 120-degree twin-turbocharged V6 engine without hybrid assistance. The 296 Challenge Stradale produces 670 BHP at 8,000 rpm and 740 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. It is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch F1 transmission.

The 296 Challenge Evo, on the other hand, produces 700 BHP at 7,500 rpm, with a specific output of 234 BHP per litre. It gets a seven-speed dual-clutch F1 transmission and produces 740 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

The 296 Challenge Stradale has a claimed dry weight of 1,330 kg, which is 140 kg lighter than the 296 GTB. It has a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 2.8 seconds, a 0-200 kmph time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed of over 300 kmph. Ferrari also claims a Fiorano lap time of 1 minute and 18.5 seconds.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale And Challenge Evo: Design And Aerodynamics

The 296 Challenge Stradale gets a racing-inspired exterior with a fixed rear wing, front splitter, flicks and a redesigned underbody. Its aerodynamic package generates 617 kg of downforce at 250 kmph, which Ferrari says is 72% more than the 296 GTB.

The 296 Challenge Evo receives a revised aerodynamic package, including an updated front splitter, redesigned rear diffuser, new wing pylons and carbon-fibre aerodynamic components. It offers two aerodynamic configurations: High Downforce (HD) and Low Drag (LD). The former focuses on maximum aerodynamic grip, while the latter reduces drag for high-speed circuits.

Compared with the standard 296 Challenge, the Evo generates 12% more maximum downforce, equivalent to an additional 100 kg at 250 kmph. Its Low Drag configuration also reduces aerodynamic drag by 4%.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale And Challenge Evo: Chassis And Features

The 296 Challenge Stradale gets a dedicated suspension setup with revised spring rates, kinematics and semi-active damper calibrations. It also features Pirelli P Zero R and P Zero Trofeo RS tyres developed specifically for the car. Braking duties are handled by carbon-ceramic discs measuring 398 x 38 mm at the front and 380 x 34 mm at the rear.

The car also gets ABS Evo across all driving conditions and Manettino settings, along with Ferrari's Integrated Vehicle Estimator (FIVE) system and updated electronic driving controls. Inside, the cabin follows a minimalist approach, with optional carbon-fibre tubular seats and reduced interior trim to lower weight.

The 296 Challenge Evo receives revised traction control and electronic differential calibrations to improve stability under braking and agility through high-speed corners. Ferrari has also updated the brake pedal calibration to improve modulation and driver feedback. The instrument cluster has been redesigned to make vehicle information and electronic control interventions easier to read.

Ferrari claims that the 296 Challenge Evo is 0.8 seconds faster than the standard 296 Challenge around the Mugello circuit.

Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale And 296 Challenge Evo: Interior

The 296 Challenge Stradale features a minimalist, race-inspired cabin based on the 296 GTB's layout. It gets a single-piece carbon-fibre door panel without an armrest or storage pocket. An optional specification removes non-essential trim beneath the seats, lower carpet sections and centre console, leaving parts of the chassis exposed.

The central tunnel features a carbon-fibre construction and incorporates the gear selector, cupholder and wireless charging station. Optional carbon-fibre tubular seats, derived from the SF90 XX Stradale, offer race-car-like support and are claimed to reduce weight by 25% compared with standard racing seats. Alcantara upholstery is also available in multiple colour options.

The 296 Challenge Evo gets a redesigned instrument cluster with an updated display that presents driving information, vehicle dynamics control interventions, TPMS data and lap times more clearly. The traction control (TC) and ABS intervention levels are displayed through updated graphics, allowing drivers to monitor system activity during races. It also features two independent Manettino switches, TC1 and TC2, each offering five settings to adjust traction control intervention.

The unveiling of the two models highlights the technology transfer between Ferrari's racing programmes and its road cars. While the 296 Challenge Stradale brings the racing experience to a road-legal model, the 296 Challenge Evo will serve as the brand's latest competition car in the Ferrari Challenge championship from 2027.