New Cars and Bikes in India

Fiat Chrysler Restarts Brazil Production After Coronavirus Shutdown

The Fiat Chrysler SA said in a statement that 6,400 of its roughly 10,000 employees in the country had returned to work.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Prior to suspending operations in Brazil, Fiat Chrysler had been producing 2,600 vehicles per day

Highlights

  • FCA will gradually restart operations at its three factories in Brazil
  • Operations had been halted for 48 days due to the coronavirus outbreak
  • Almost 65% of FCA's employees in the country had returned to work

Automaker Fiat Chrysler SA on Monday said it was gradually restarting operations at its three factories in Brazil, where operations had been halted for 48 days due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Italian-American auto firm said in a statement that 6,400 of its roughly 10,000 employees in the country had returned to work.

"In the first step of restarting operations, the priority will be effectively training all workers on changes in layouts and processes, in light of new safety and sanitary standards," the company said.

"The production volume will a ramp up through May, as the plant is adapted to new procedures and market demand."

Prior to suspending operations in Brazil on March 23, Fiat Chrysler had been producing 1,600 vehicles a day at its plant in Betim, in Minas Gerais state, and 1,000 vehicles a day in Goiana, in Pernambuco state.

All automakers in Brazil only collectively produced 1,800 vehicles in April, as the coronavirus outbreak paralyzed industrial operations throughout the country.

President Jair Bolsonaro has said that local government lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus were too severe and causing unnecessary job losses, arguing that the economy must be reopened.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Fiat models

Fiat Linea Classic
Fiat Linea Classic
₹ 6.46 - 8.09 Lakh *
Fiat Linea
Fiat Linea
₹ 7.16 - 9.98 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Pure
Fiat Punto Pure
₹ 4.82 - 5.76 Lakh *
Fiat Punto Evo
Fiat Punto Evo
₹ 5.36 - 7.48 Lakh *
Fiat Urban Cross
Fiat Urban Cross
₹ 6.78 - 9.78 Lakh *
Fiat Avventura
Fiat Avventura
₹ 7.12 - 8.76 Lakh *
View More
x
Lockdown 4.0: PM's Economic Relief Package Likely To Spur Demand Of Automobiles
Lockdown 4.0: PM's Economic Relief Package Likely To Spur Demand Of Automobiles
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government's Rs. 20 Lakh Crore Package Likely To Bring Relief To Component Manufacturers
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government's Rs. 20 Lakh Crore Package Likely To Bring Relief To Component Manufacturers
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Images Leaked In Japan
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Images Leaked In Japan
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities