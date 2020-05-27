Fiat India Brings In Special Finance Schemes To Attract Customers

Automakers across the board are coming up with unique finance schemes to attract more consumers during these difficult times. If you're one of those who looking at own any of the SUVs from the Jeep brand then Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India has also announced a slew of financial packages that will make it slightly easier for you to finalise the deal. The 'Jeep for All' aims to reduce EMIs for corporate salaried customers, offer lowest loan interest rates on loans and give 100 per cent on-road price funding albeit only for women.

A step-up loan option allows the customers to pay the lowest EMIs for the first 24 months. The schemes also promise coverage in the event of a job loss, critical illness or an accident. In such cases an arrangement assures customers of low EMI in the first 24 months of the loan tenure. Dr. Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "We are pleased to announce 'Jeep for All' which will offer customers a means to own a Jeep, comfortably within reach. 'Jeep for All' adds on to our booking-to-purchase digital retail module with an added sense of reassurance and peace of mind for our customers."

Under the scheme salaried customers can opt for a vehicle loan of up to seven years at attractive interest rates. This will offer them a three-month low EMI repayment option every year throughout the tenure of the loan. Customers can choose in which months they want to pay lesser EMIs. The company is also promising 90 per cent funding of the on-road price of the vehicle which goes up to 100 per cent for women buyers. Lastly there's also an option of availing a step-up loan for a tenure of up to seven years which allows the customers to pay the lowest EMIs for the first 2 years.

