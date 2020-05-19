New Cars and Bikes in India

Fiat India Restarts Operations At The Ranjangaon Plant

The plant manufactures passenger vehicles and powertrains and the company has implemented layers of protection including cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

Fiat India Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (FIAPL) has resumed operations at its plant in Ranjangaon near Pune. The company has developed and implemented a comprehensive program of enhanced safety measures to protect over 3000 direct and indirect employees. The plant manufactures passenger vehicles and powertrains and the company has implemented layers of protection including cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing.

A critical component to the restart of operations has been the education of the workforce on COVID-19 and its effects, the importance of maintaining physical distance as well as regularly disinfecting and sanitizing the entire facility. To further ensure employee protection, FIAPL is providing effective medical support both in and outside of the facility, ensuring mandatory usage of PPE inside the facility and observing a proactive behavioral culture. Comprehensive signage, information boards and a dedicated ambulance equipped with a ventilator and trained driver have also been appointed.

a3k6casc

The Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier are the cars manufactured at the Ranjangaon Plant 

Fiat India Automobiles has set up a dedicated 50-member task force of employee volunteers who will supervise the following of strict precautionary processes set by the plant's management to safeguard its work force inside the facility and also after working hours.

Ravi Gogia, President, FIAPL said, "We have restarted operations with a lean workforce. Our absolute priority is the protection of employees, ensuring we provide them with a work environment that maintains the highest standards of safety, health and hygiene. Our responsibility is to also educate them on a regimen they should follow after work hours so that their families are also protected."

FIAPL will continue to monitor and audit conditions at all facilities, as well as the latest information on COVID-19 from Government and civic authorities, to implement new safeguards and procedures as required.

