The entire world is currently struggling to contain the novel Coronavirus pandemic. With several economies and global markets coming to standstill, the COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. To combat the spread of the virus several car manufacturers including Ford, General Motors, McLaren, and Tesla have turned their factories into medical equipment production units. Now, Porsche has joined the fight against the Coronavirus wherein the carmaker will be auctioning one of the last non-turbocharged 911s ever produced.

Porsche 911 Speedster To Be Auctioned Online For Coronavirus Relief

Porsche has joined hands with RM Sotheby to sell the final seventh-generation 911, a Speedster, through an online auction starting on April 15. The entire proceedings from the online auction will benefit the United Way Worldwide Community Response and Recovery Fund for Coronavirus relief. With the online auction, the carmaker is offering a convincing package that should be enough to tempt any Porsche enthusiasts to come forward and help in contributing towards the coronavirus pandemic.

The bidding for the auction will start on RM Sotheby's online platform starting on 15 April and will end on April 22.. The 911 Speedster will be offered without any reserve, selling to the highest bidder. Moreover, the winning bidder along with a guest will be invited for a personal tour of the Porsche AG Weissach development headquarters, which will also include experiencing the test track with Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser and Andreas Preuninger, heads of the 911 and GT model lines respectively. The handover of the vehicle will take place at a dedicated event in the US by Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA.

Carrying GT Silver Metallic exterior tone, the 911 Speedster remains unregistered with just 20 delivery miles. It is powered by a 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated flat-six engine that belts out 495 bhp. It comes clubbed with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America said, "We are all profoundly affected by the current situation and the immediate impact it's having on those most at risk in our communities," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of PCNA. "United Way continues to step up to the plate and their response to this crisis has been quite impressive. So, we are proud to do our part. I also appreciate the swift support of RM Sotheby's to make this possible and I am hopeful that the sale of a very special Porsche will help in a small way."

He continued by saying, "This car is a significant part of our history. With the last of anything like this, you want to make sure it's in a customer's hands who appreciate its uniqueness, so it's a chance to sell part of our history for a good cause. My hopes are high, but let's stay realistic. When we sold that Project Gold car it was a completely different time, and that car was a completely different project. I certainly hope we get a really good price on the Speedster. Let's see what people do."

