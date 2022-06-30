Firefox Aims To Strengthen Its Position In India With E-Cycles And Network Expansion

Firefox Bikes has been one of the leading premium bicycle brands in India. It first entered our shores in 2005 and was later acquired by Hero Cycles in 2015. Now, the company aims to further strengthen its position in India, with a focus on electric bicycles and mass segment products. In a recent conversation with carandbike, Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes, told us that the company plans to launch at least 2 to 3 e-cycles in India by the end of this calendar year. Right now, the company only has one electric bike in its portfolio, the Adventron, and a new e-cycle will be launched as early as July 2022.



Right now, Firefox only has one electric bike in its portfolio - the Adventron

Speaking about the expansion of the company's e-cycle portfolio Sriram said, "We are in a very advanced stage to launch our e-bikes. We already have Adventron, and we are looking at launching bikes across price segments, right from entry-level to top-end bikes. So, we are looking at least 2 to 3 bike models coming up within this calendar year. In fact, one of our bikes will be ready in July."

Also Read: Hero Lectro E-Cycle Prices Drop After Inclusion Of Delhi EV Subsidy

Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes is looking at launching at least 2 to 3 e-cycles by the end of this calendar year.

The company says that Firefox as a brand is about adventure, recreation, outdoor, and fitness, and thus offers a range of products like road bikes, mountain bikes, gravel bikes and even hybrid bikes. And it wants to remain true to its core principles. This is why the company plans to introduce even different variations of electric bicycles, like - an MTB (mountain bikes) e-bike or a city e-bike.

"We believe it's a huge category which is waiting to explode because in Europe we have already seen the revolution happening. People are trading their cars for bikes, and it's just a matter of time before it catches up in India. In the next 2 to 3 years, it will be a space to watch for, and at Firefox we are ready to bring a premium range of bikes for this category," Sriram Sundresan added.

Like its regular bikes, Firefox also plans to introduce different variations of electric bicycles, like - an MTB (mountain bikes) e-bike or a city e-bike.

Simultaneously, Firefox is also looking at expanding its network in India to match the requirements of its growing portfolio. Talking about the dealer network, the company's CEO said, "At Firefox, right from day 1, we have been very clear that as a brand we want to give consumers a very premium and uniform experience. So, we have delivered a very strong retailer network... We have got about 500+ direct dealer points, and we are now actively looking at expanding."

While at the moment the company will focus on premium bikes and e-bikes, eventually Firefox wants to enter the mass segment as well, bringing in more affordable cycles.