First Ferrari Luce Sells At Auction For Over Rs 380 Crore

The first production unit of the Ferrari Luce has been sold at auction for a staggering $ 40 million (Rs 381.8 crore approx) at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction 2026. Set to be delivered to the buyer in 2027, the first unit of the Luce features customisation from Ferrari’s Tailor Made program, including an exclusive exterior paint finish and upholstery colours. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to benefit educational initiatives through The Ferrari Foundation.

Also read: 1035 bhp Ferrari Luce Is Brand’s First-Ever Electric Car





The Luce ‘Chassis 0’ is finished in an exclusive Madreperla Semi-Gloss finish paired with white-finished five-spoke alloy wheels and bespoke brake callipers. Ferrari says that the paint finish features a unique in-house developed pigment capable of producing reflections in a range of colours depending on the intensity and angle of light.



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The interior too follows the light-tone colour scheme with a unique Le Mans metallic leather in Perla. The company says that the upholstery can reflect light to a select extent, aiding in diffusing light around the cabin. It is paired with secondary interior elements finished in Grigio Corvara rather than the standard black.



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Moving to the powertrain, the Luce is Ferrari’s first-ever production electric car and also the brand’s first five-seater. Based on a dedicated EV platform, the Luce features a quad-motor all-wheel drive powertrain that develops a peak 1035 bhp and 990 Nm (11,500 Nm at the wheels) with launch control activated, capable of launching the 2.2 tonne electric car from 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and onto a top speed in excess of 300 kmph.

The Luce uses a 122 kWh battery offering a range in excess of 530 km and supporting up to 350 kW DC fast charging.

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