First Model Under Triumph-Bajaj Partnership To Launch In 2022; Expect No Delays

Bajaj-Triumph originally announced a timeline of 2022 to introduce its first co-developed product and the launch will happen as scheduled. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India confirmed the development in an exclusive interaction with carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP. While responding to a question about whether the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has deferred the timelines for the first model under the partnership, Farooq confirmed that the development was very much on track, and the companies will meet the previously announced launch period.

Speaking to carandbike, Shoeb Farooq said, "A couple of months delay should not delay the timeline the partnership is looking at, which is sometime in 2022. Because, during the press conference during the contract launch also, I understood that everybody is pretty happy with the progress that the partnership is making on the product side. So they are already moving closely on product development, which is positive. A couple of months here and there due to the pandemic, will of course, put some strain but I don't see the timelines shifting too much."

Bajaj-Triumph have been tight-lipped about the first model to arrive under the alliance

India's Bajaj Auto and UK-based motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles announced their association as early as August 2017, but it wasn't until January 2020 that the companies formally signed a non-equity global partnership to manufacture a new range of mid-capacity motorcycles in the country. The Bajaj-Triumph partnership plans to disrupt the 200-700 cc segment with its range of offerings and that could include a slew of new Triumph branded and developed products for the world which will be produced by Bajaj.

Speaking about the partnership, Farooq said, "We are super excited and we are really looking forward to this whole partnership taking shape as soon as possible. We are looking at this huge opportunity that is going to get created. Look at the two big giants in their own sphere of things coming together and creating products. The aspiration of the partnership is to get into the 200-700 cc. That's a huge space we are talking about and is one of the most relevant spaces in the industry going forward. The aspiration with the partnership is also pretty large."

An entry-level Triumph Street Twin could be one of the small-capacity motorcycles to take on Royal Enfield

Bajaj and Triumph have been tight-lipped about what kind of products the partnership will develop going forward. They did confirm that a variety of motorcycles are under development across different segments. Speculations have been rife, including everything from the baby Triumph Tiger to the Daytona 250 and even a mini Bonneville. A lot of these motorcycles do seem plausible and open up the brand to a wider customer base, especially in the emerging markets including India, South East Asia, Latin America, and drive growth in mature markets like Europe.

Elaborating further, Farooq said, "From the industry perspective, it is going to create very good options for the customers at very attractive, value-oriented price points that would become the entry price point. These bikes are going to be all-Triumph in their look and feel, and performance, ride-ability. And they will be sold through Triumph. For anyone, it will be an extension of the brand, and a lot of people will come into the brand and find it easy with those set of products, they will have a whole range to upgrade over a period of time."

Speculations have been rife of a smaller capacity Triumph Daytona that could arrive as well

Bajaj and Triumph previously announced that the partnership will see the Indian two-wheeler maker become a key distribution partner for Triumph in crucial new markets. Bajaj will also take over Triumph's distribution activities in India in the future. On the global front, Triumph will continue to retail the new offerings via its existing dealer network. Triumph currently manufactures about 60,000 bikes annually that are sold through 650 dealerships across the world. That figure is expected to see a massive increase once the production for these motorcycles gets rolling.

