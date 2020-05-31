New Cars and Bikes in India

First Model Under Triumph-Bajaj Partnership To Launch In 2022; Expect No Delays

Bajaj-Triumph will introduce its first co-developed motorcycle in 2022 as planned, and there won't be any significant delays despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, according to Triumph India Business Head - Shoeb Farooq.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The first bike under the Bajaj-Triumph alliance will carry a starting price of Rs. 2 lakh

Highlights

  • Bajaj-Triumph formally signed the partnership contract in January 2020
  • The alliance will develop a variety of new bikes between 200-700 cc
  • Bajaj will take over Triumph's distribution in India in the future

Bajaj-Triumph originally announced a timeline of 2022 to introduce its first co-developed product and the launch will happen as scheduled. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India confirmed the development in an exclusive interaction with carandbike on the latest episode of Freewheeling with SVP. While responding to a question about whether the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has deferred the timelines for the first model under the partnership, Farooq confirmed that the development was very much on track, and the companies will meet the previously announced launch period.

Also Read: Exclusive: Triumph Rocket 3 GT India Launch Confirmed Next Year

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Rocket 3 R

Tiger 800

Tiger 1200

Bonneville Bobber

Street Triple RS

Street Scrambler

Bonneville T120

Bonneville T100

Street Triple S

Speedmaster

Speed Twin

Street Twin

Scrambler 1200

Thruxton R

Speaking to carandbike, Shoeb Farooq said, "A couple of months delay should not delay the timeline the partnership is looking at, which is sometime in 2022. Because, during the press conference during the contract launch also, I understood that everybody is pretty happy with the progress that the partnership is making on the product side. So they are already moving closely on product development, which is positive. A couple of months here and there due to the pandemic, will of course, put some strain but I don't see the timelines shifting too much."

unoavvhk

Bajaj-Triumph have been tight-lipped about the first model to arrive under the alliance

India's Bajaj Auto and UK-based motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles announced their association as early as August 2017, but it wasn't until January 2020 that the companies formally signed a non-equity global partnership to manufacture a new range of mid-capacity motorcycles in the country. The Bajaj-Triumph partnership plans to disrupt the 200-700 cc segment with its range of offerings and that could include a slew of new Triumph branded and developed products for the world which will be produced by Bajaj.

Also Read: BS6 Triumph Bonneville T100 Black To Be Launched In June 2020

Speaking about the partnership, Farooq said, "We are super excited and we are really looking forward to this whole partnership taking shape as soon as possible. We are looking at this huge opportunity that is going to get created. Look at the two big giants in their own sphere of things coming together and creating products. The aspiration of the partnership is to get into the 200-700 cc. That's a huge space we are talking about and is one of the most relevant spaces in the industry going forward. The aspiration with the partnership is also pretty large."

31nar8mc

An entry-level Triumph Street Twin could be one of the small-capacity motorcycles to take on Royal Enfield

Bajaj and Triumph have been tight-lipped about what kind of products the partnership will develop going forward. They did confirm that a variety of motorcycles are under development across different segments. Speculations have been rife, including everything from the baby Triumph Tiger to the Daytona 250 and even a mini Bonneville. A lot of these motorcycles do seem plausible and open up the brand to a wider customer base, especially in the emerging markets including India, South East Asia, Latin America, and drive growth in mature markets like Europe.

Elaborating further, Farooq said, "From the industry perspective, it is going to create very good options for the customers at very attractive, value-oriented price points that would become the entry price point. These bikes are going to be all-Triumph in their look and feel, and performance, ride-ability. And they will be sold through Triumph. For anyone, it will be an extension of the brand, and a lot of people will come into the brand and find it easy with those set of products, they will have a whole range to upgrade over a period of time."

Also Read: Triumph Street Triple R India Launch Confirmed

enkv1i08

Speculations have been rife of a smaller capacity Triumph Daytona that could arrive as well

0 Comments

Bajaj and Triumph previously announced that the partnership will see the Indian two-wheeler maker become a key distribution partner for Triumph in crucial new markets. Bajaj will also take over Triumph's distribution activities in India in the future. On the global front, Triumph will continue to retail the new offerings via its existing dealer network. Triumph currently manufactures about 60,000 bikes annually that are sold through 650 dealerships across the world. That figure is expected to see a massive increase once the production for these motorcycles gets rolling.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Rocket 3 R with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph
Rocket 3 R

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Offering Rs.200 Amazon voucher to all customers.
Which vehicle would you prefer to buy?
Which vehicle type do you own currently?
Which city do you currently reside in?
What is your preferred fuel-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your preferred transmission-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your vehicle usage pattern?
Personal Information
1/6

Return To Poll

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph Rocket 3 R
₹ 18 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 12 - 15.17 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 17 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.13 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 8.55 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.7 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.2 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.12 Lakh *
Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin
₹ 9.46 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 7.45 Lakh *
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 10.73 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 11.92 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Creta is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Glanza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Glanza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities