FMSCI Announces Stimulus Package For Indian Motorsports

With the Indian motorsport championships and events indefinitely postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the National Sports Federation, has announced a stimulus package for 2020 to support the Indian motorsport fraternity. The new initiatives are aimed to encourage the resumption of grassroot motorsport activities and national championships. The stimulus includes waiver of several entry fees for participants and a reduction in permit fees for the organisers.

The package will once again push motorsport at the grassroots level in India

As part of the stimulus package, the FMSCI Council has announced a free renewal of National level Competition Licences applied for in 2020 for the year 2021, if these licence holders do not take part in any event in 2020. Furthermore, there'll be 100 per cent waiver of the permit fees for organisers if there's no sponsor associated with the event. For those with a sponsor, the federation will charge a 50 per cent permit fees. Similarly, the Naming Rights fees for events will be completely waived off for those without a sponsor, and reduced to half for sponsor-backed events.

The existing promoters of several National Championship events get a one year extension, irrespective if the championship was conducted or not. The organisers will also appoint local stewards to reduce travel and hospitality costs at events.

The slew of measures are aimed to infuse a new life in Indian motorsport post the lockdown. It will certainly help the fraternity to find its footing. The government has announced that stadiums can be opened but with no spectators. However, clarity is needed on whether the sporting events be conducted without spectators or not.

Meanwhile, the FMSCI has been working on virtual racing as a new platform for Indian racers to explore their talents and recently teamed up with Ultimate E for the recently concluded Indo Ceylon Grand Prix

