Force Motors Deploys Mobile Dispensary In Maharashtra; Treats 95,600 Patients In 24 days

With Maharashtra continuing to be the leading state in the number of COVID-19 cases, the healthcare fraternity is in a major turmoil. As of today, April 27, there have been 7,628 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and with the numbers going up with each day, there is increasing pressure on hospitals, and other healthcare providers. Addressing this issue, Pune-based Force Motors, in association with the Bhartiya Jain Sanghatan (BJS), has deployed a fleet of mobile dispensaries in Maharashtra, to ease the pressure on the healthcare fraternity.

Talking about the initiative, Prasan Firodia, Managing Director, Force Motors said "As Maharashtra has become a hotspot in the country, it has created huge pressure on doctors and medical staff. We are proud to be associated with this noble initiative."

The vans are equipped to identify COVID-19 symptoms and direct the infected suspect cases to the designated hospitals

The initiative, which started on April 1, 2020, deployed 30 Mobile Dispensary Vans with doctors, support staff, and medicines equipped to identify COVID-19 symptoms and direct the infected suspect cases to the designated hospitals. Aiming to provide a mobile doorstep dispensary facility, the vans were sent to various economically weaker localities in Pune and PCMC as per a pre-intimated schedule. Doctors in the vans monitor patients for cold and flu conditions and inform patients about preventive measures to be taken to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The company has increased the mobile dispensary units to a total of 50 vans right now, which can check 2,500 people every day and can examine the symptoms of around 500 patients in a day. All the medicines that are prescribed or given out on free of charge basis. So far, 95,600 individuals have been checked, out of which more than 945 suspected COVID-19 patients were transferred to government hospitals in the last 24 days.

Additionally, the Dr Abhay Firodia Group has also earmarked ₹ 25 Crores to support COVID-19 relief activities. The funds will be used for supporting upgradation of health care infrastructure, enhancing blood collection capability, facilitating mobile clinic/testing capabilities and providing free food to the needy.

