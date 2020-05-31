Ford Announces Return Of The Mustang Mach 1 In 2021

Ford has announced that the Mustang Mach 1 is roaring back to life this year, with its debut coming by the end of this year. The iconic fastback coupe that debuted during the first golden era of muscle cars in the late-1960s now returns for global Mustang enthusiasts who are looking for the naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 performance.

The all-new Ford Mustang Mach 1 to be revived after 17 years as the most track-ready Mustang ever

The Mach 1 debuted in 1969 and immediately carved out its place in the Mustang lineup, delivering performance and improved dynamics with its GT handling suspension. In the years that followed, Mach 1 saw improved performance versus Mustang GT and was more attainable than the Shelby and Boss variants.

Two years after its debut, Mach 1 with its competition suspension hit the streets in 1971 longer and larger than the original, with an assortment of powerful engine options. In 1974, Mach 1 again saw major changes, reimagined for the first time as a hatchback. This Mach 1 generation enjoyed a five-year run and beefed up its handling capabilities more with an optional Rallye Suspension Package.

The Mustang Mach 1 made its debut in 1969 The Mach 1 name returned for 2003 and 2004 model years, blending modern power with the nostalgia of 1970s-era Mach 1 design elements. Its unique handling suspension with larger Brembo front-disc brakes improved on-road performance, while its matte black spoiler and hood stripe helped the coupe standout.

Finally, 17 years later, the all-new 2021 Mustang Mach 1 is set to return as the most track-ready Mustang ever and we can't to see what it's all about.

