Ford Dealers Restart Operations With New Dial-A-Ford Contactless Programme

Ford India has announced that its dealerships will resume operations from today, in accordance with local guidelines put forth by the Ministry of Home Affairs, under the Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 strategy. However, taking the safety and convenience of its customers into consideration, the company has launched a new contactless programme, Dial-A-Ford. The platform, which is centrally controlled by the helpline number - 1800-419-3000, will allow new and existing Ford customers to perform all sales and service related activities from their homes.

Ford dealerships will resume operations, in accordance to local guidelines

The service will allow customers to connect with a Ford team and undertake bookings, schedule test drive or even doorstep delivery of a new vehicle, without having to leave their homes. Existing Ford customers can use this platform to arrange vehicle pick up and drop for scheduled servicing, get online consultations, and more. Ford says that regular updates about vehicle servicing as well as digital payment are also part of the new roadmap.

Additionally, the company has also announced multiple safety measures that will be undertaken by all the dealerships once business resumes. All vehicles in the sales, as well as the service process, will be thoroughly disinfected at the time of delivery, pick-up or drop. Furthermore, anyone entering a Ford dealership, including all dealer employees and customers, will have their temperature checked with no-touch infrared thermometers. The dealership will also re-organise the showroom layout/floor plan, including customer waiting areas to ensure appropriate social distancing.

Ford will also enforce the practice of social distancing at its dealerships

Furthermore, all Ford dealer personnel and even visitors will be required to wear face masks and gloves at all times, and dealerships will also have a hazardous waste container on site for disposal of used masks, gloves and other potentially contaminated items. All Ford dealerships to be thoroughly disinfected three times each day and hand sanitiser dispensers will available across the dealerships, in high visibility and traffic areas.

As for warranty and service periods, Ford is offering a three-month extension in availing all scheduled service benefits, including free service, till June 30, 2020, without impacting either factory-warranty or extended warranty. Also, customers with vehicle warranties having expired or set to expire between March 15 and May 30, 2020, will be offered a free-of-cost extension until June 30, 2020.

