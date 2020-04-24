Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Electric Dragster Is The First Ever Electric Mustang

What forms your imagination when you hear the word 'Mustang'? Perhaps a long and wide two-door coupe warming up the rear wheels with active launch control at the start line of drag race and roaring with an exhaust note that can get any motor head's adrenaline going. Well! The Ford Mustang we're talking about today maintains a low profile and won't be doing all that drama but don't mistake it for being coy. This one-off Ford Mustang Cobra Jet puts out 1381 bhp and can clock 241 kmph in 8.0 seconds or so.

The prototype is still undergoing testing and will make its debut later this year.

This all-electric Mustang is inspired by the Cobra Jet powered Mustangs from 1960s and Ford has lined-up only 68 of these Cobra Jets for production. It sends 1491 Nm of torque from the go to the rear wheels. The prototype is still undergoing testing and will make its debut later this year. Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports said, "This project was a challenge for all of us at Ford Performance, but a challenge we loved jumping into. We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now."

We still need to wait for further details of electric Mustang like the battery it gets its juices from, the motor, electric range and other mechanical details. However, Ford has shared that this is just the first of few examples the motorsport division has made and its planning to work on many such projects.

