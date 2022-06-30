  • Home
  • News
  • France Sanguine Differences Over EU Ban On Russian Oil Will Be Resolved

France Sanguine Differences Over EU Ban On Russian Oil Will Be Resolved

France's new foreign minister said she was optimistic that those still opposed to a new European Union sanctions package that would phase out Russian oil imports to the bloc could be convinced and that the bloc would reach a deal.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Jun-22 08:41 AM IST
France Sanguine Differences Over EU Ban On Russian Oil Will Be Resolved banner

France's new foreign minister said on Tuesday she was optimistic that those still opposed to a new European Union sanctions package that would phase out Russian oil imports to the bloc could be convinced and that the bloc would reach a deal. 

"We must adopt as quickly as possible the sixth package of sanctions that foresees the progressive end of the imports of Russian oil and to lift the remaining reticence," Catherine Colonna told a news conference alongside her German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin.

"We hope do it quickly and I'm optimistic."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who until now has opposed a phased embargo on Russian oil, wrote to the President of the European Council on May 23, saying it was unlikely a solution could be found by an EU heads of state meeting next week and that Budapest was not in a position to agree.

Colonna, on her first overseas trip since her appointment as foreign minister last week, sought to underscore the importance of the Franco-German partnership as the conflict in Ukraine enters a fourth month.

"Coming to Berlin as a first gesture was obvious. Franco-German cooperation is indispensable in normal times and even more so in a period of crisis," she said.

The two ministers said their countries would continue to strengthen their military, humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine.  

 (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Evans and Bernadette Baum)
 

Related Articles
EU Plans To Cap Russian Gas Price As Putin Warns West Of Winter Freeze
EU Plans To Cap Russian Gas Price As Putin Warns West Of Winter Freeze
1 day ago
EU Plans To Cap Russian Gas Price As Putin Warns West Of Winter Freeze
EU Plans To Cap Russian Gas Price As Putin Warns West Of Winter Freeze
13 days ago
Russia blames Europe for gas crisis, warns West of oil retaliation
Russia blames Europe for gas crisis, warns West of oil retaliation
17 days ago
Top Russian Oil Official Falls To Death From Hospital Window - Sources
Top Russian Oil Official Falls To Death From Hospital Window - Sources
27 days ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?