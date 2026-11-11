'Fun' In Focus: How Honda Is Building ADV 160, Rebel 300 At Its Oldest India Plant

Two-wheeler enthusiasts in India have prayed endlessly for Honda to become a more active player in the country in recent times. While it remains a firm favourite in the entry-level segments and has launched a flurry of high-end motorcycles, Honda's portfolio has longed for more exciting introductions, including in the premium scooter space as well as in the middleweight motorcycle segment. The Japanese two-wheeler giant finally woke up from its slumber, unveiling 10 new models earlier this year, a number of which will be rolling out from its oldest plant in India.

Also Read: Honda To Introduce ADAS For Its Motorcycles

Honda's Manesar plant is home to the ADV 160, Rebel 300, XR 300

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's facility in Manesar is of great significance, because it is from this very plant that the first Activa rolled out back in 2001. This year, the plant completed 25 years of production, and it is in this year that it becomes the hub for Honda's ambitious product assault.

This plant currently produces a number of other popular Honda models, including the Unicorn and CB 350 series, but the line for the CB 350 is a separate, conveyor belt-employing section. For the new products, including the ADV 160 and Rebel 300, Honda set up a new ‘Small Fun’ line alongside the CB 350 line, in April this year.

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Central to this Small Fun line is the use of battery-powered automated guided vehicles (AGVs), which have been chosen to simplify the production process. These are tasked with the responsibility of bringing model-specific parts to the assembly line without requiring any form of human intervention. Underfloor charging pads have been installed to ensure the AGVs are running without interruption and do not need to be moved away for charging.

The partially-built two-wheeler moves through different assembly sections on AGVs, which automatically adjust the height of the rig to make it easy for line workers to complete assembly quickly and safely. Unloading the two-wheeler from the rig for final checks is easy, too: the AGV sinks into a custom-made pit to bring the bike to ground level.

Small Fun line will eventually handle higher volumes

However, the Small Fun line is, at present, not geared for high output. The conveyor line next to it producing the CB 350 and Unicorn can churn out over 1,400 motorcycles a day, but it's taller and not height-adjustable, which means it is best-suited to Honda's motorcycle family. In comparison, at the time of car&bike's visit, the Small Fun line was geared to produce just 400 two-wheelers a day.

The Small Fun line affords greater flexibility, as it is designed to accommodate a number of significantly different models – ADV 160, Rebel family and XR family – but that also spells a longer assembly time for more complex products, impacting overall production volume and delivery timelines.

Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Coming To Both RedWing And BigWing Dealerships

Honda has already begun customer deliveries of the Rebel 300, and the ADV 160, too, shall reach customers starting the beginning of 2027. The ADV 160 is a much-needed addition to the Honda lineup, as owners of Activas, Grazias and Dios have long waited for a bigger Honda scooter, and the ADV 160 promises to open up a new sub-segment with its adventure bike-styling. The Rebel 300, meanwhile, gives Honda a solid footing in the midsize cruiser market, and the XR 300s are aimed at those seeking an accessible adventure motorcycle.

All of these have been introduced at attractive, even aggressive, price points, which will doubtless bring sizeable footfalls to Honda's showrooms in the coming months. However, the challenge Honda faces now is two-pronged – ramping up capacity for the Small Fun line (which it intends to do in the coming financial year) as well as the reach of its BigWing network, which will exclusively retail almost all of the new models save for the ADV 160, which will also be sold via RedWing outlets.