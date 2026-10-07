Gabriel India Forms Joint Venture With Forvia For Automotive Seating Systems

Gabriel India Limited (GIL) has announced a joint venture with France-based Forvia, an automotive technology supplier, to bring advanced seating systems and technologies to the Indian automotive market.

The JV has been incorporated as Faurecia ANAND Seating India Private Limited. Under the agreement, Forvia will hold a 50% plus one share stake in the company, while Gabriel India will own the remaining 50% minus one share.

The partnership will combine Forvia's automotive seating technologies with Gabriel India's manufacturing capabilities. The venture will focus on developing and supplying seating systems tailored to the requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with an emphasis on comfort and safety.



The joint venture is part of Gabriel India's efforts to expand its presence in automotive technology and vehicle systems. The company has also partnered with HL Klemove to expand its operations in automotive electronics and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



The partnership is expected to strengthen Gabriel India's presence in the automotive seating segment as vehicle manufacturers increasingly seek advanced systems that meet evolving requirements for comfort, safety and technology.