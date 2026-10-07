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Gabriel India Forms Joint Venture With Forvia For Automotive Seating Systems

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 7 October 2026, 19:30 IST
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Gabriel India Forms Joint Venture With Forvia For Automotive Seating Systems
Highlights
  • Forvia will hold a 50% plus one share stake, while Gabriel India will hold 50% minus one share.
  • The partnership will focus on advanced seating systems with improved comfort and safety features.
  • The venture expands Gabriel India's presence beyond its existing automotive component business.

Gabriel India Limited (GIL) has announced a joint venture with France-based Forvia, an automotive technology supplier, to bring advanced seating systems and technologies to the Indian automotive market.

The JV has been incorporated as Faurecia ANAND Seating India Private Limited. Under the agreement, Forvia will hold a 50% plus one share stake in the company, while Gabriel India will own the remaining 50% minus one share.

Gabriel Seats

The partnership will combine Forvia's automotive seating technologies with Gabriel India's manufacturing capabilities. The venture will focus on developing and supplying seating systems tailored to the requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with an emphasis on comfort and safety.


The joint venture is part of Gabriel India's efforts to expand its presence in automotive technology and vehicle systems. The company has also partnered with HL Klemove to expand its operations in automotive electronics and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).


The partnership is expected to strengthen Gabriel India's presence in the automotive seating segment as vehicle manufacturers increasingly seek advanced systems that meet evolving requirements for comfort, safety and technology.

# Gabriel India# Forvia# Seat Covers# Seat Belt# Seat# Car Seats# Cars# Auto Industry
Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 

Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs. 

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