Gabriel India To Acquire 30% Stake In HL Klemove India Private Limited For ADAS
- ₹935 crore investment for a 30% less one share stake
- HL Klemove India already has ADAS and automotive technology capabilities in India
- The JV will also work on brake and steering ECUs
Gabriel India has announced a strategic joint venture with South Korea-based HL Klemove India Private Limited. Under this JV, Gabriel India will acquire a 30 per cent less one share stake in HL Klemove India for US$98.44 million (approximately ₹935 crore). The joint venture aims to enable Gabriel India to enter the autonomous driving solutions, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and automotive electronics segments.
In detail, the portfolio will include radar systems, front cameras, LiDAR systems, automated driving and parking control units with embedded ADAS software. Additionally, the JV will work on brake ECUs, steering ECUs, chassis control units and torque sensors.
Moreover, HL Klemove already has strong development and manufacturing capabilities in autonomous driving technologies, including ADAS and automotive electronics. This partnership will allow Gabriel India to expand its presence beyond conventional automotive component manufacturing, marking the company's first step into the growing market for automotive electronics and automated vehicle systems.
Gabriel India has previously signed several JVs that have helped the company enter the manufacturing of sunroofs, lubricants, EV fluids and precision fasteners.
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