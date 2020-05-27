New Cars and Bikes in India

Gemopai Miso Mini Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India

The Miso mini electric scooter is designed for intra-city commute, and can also be used for ferrying goods, with an optional standard carrier.

The Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter will be launched in two variants

Highlights

  • The Gemopai Miso will be launched in June 2020
  • The Miso is a mini electric scooter and will be available in two variants
  • One variant can be used for commuting and the other for ferrying goods

Electric scooter manufacturer Gemopai has announced that the company will launch its new mini scooter Miso to join its range of electric two-wheelers on sale in India. According to a statement by the company, the Gemopai Miso will be launched sometime in June 2020. According to Gemopai, the Miso will be positioned as an efficient, value for money and comfortable personal mobility vehicle, especially in the current scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting mobility across the country.

Also Read: Gemopai Astrid Lite Electric Scooter Launched In India

i617ueu4

Gemopai's last launch in the electric scooter segment was the Astrid Lite range

The Miso will be available in two variants, for both personal use, as well as for using it as a goods carrier. As a goods carrier, the Gemopai Miso will come with a standard loading carrier, and will also be available on sale without the carrier, to be used for the everyday commute. The Gemopai Miso is said to be completely made in India. With the exception of the battery pack, the Gemopai Miso is locally assembled and manufactured, the company said in a statement. The Miso will come with different battery options with a range of 65 km on a single charge.

0 Comments

Gemopai is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility founded in 2016, and Opai Electric. Opai Electric is said to have more than 15 years experience in manufacturing quality electric two-wheelers, and has sold more than 1.5 crore electric two-wheelers worldwide. Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric has signed a memorandum of understanding for joint venture technology transfer and cooperative agreements for further developing electric two-wheeler models for the Indian market. Gemopai already has the Astrid Lite electric scooter on sale in India and Nepal.

