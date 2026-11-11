Genesis GV90 SUV Design Patented In India

It is no secret that Hyundai is gearing up to bring its luxury arm, Genesis, to India in 2027, and we now have a possible contender for its line-up. The design of the Genesis GV90, the brand's biggest and most luxurious SUV yet, has been patented in India, barely three months after it made its global debut in August 2026.

The timing is interesting, considering Hyundai's plans for the Indian market. Back in October 2025, the carmaker confirmed that Genesis would arrive here in 2027, with local manufacturing also on the cards. Then, in August this year, Hyundai announced that it would introduce 26 new models in India by 2030, including cars from Genesis. Of course, a patent filing doesn't necessarily mean the GV90 is coming to India, but it certainly makes things interesting.

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Genesis GV90: What does the patented image reveal?

There's little to distinguish the patented design from the GV90 unveiled globally. It wears Genesis' signature Two-Line LED lighting across the front, with a mesh-pattern grille sitting further down the fascia. The silhouette is similar, too, though the wheels in the patent images appear simpler than the flashy 24-inch Maybach-style units on the Neolun version. That could mean we're looking at one of the lower variants.

As for the Neolun trim, this is where things get rather interesting. The range-topping version comes with what Genesis calls the Neolun Arch Gate. In simple terms, it gets hidden B-pillars and coach-style doors that open independently. Open both sets of doors, and you're left with a wide, almost uninterrupted entry into the cabin.

Genesis GV90: Interior

And the party tricks don't stop there. The Neolun's front seats can rotate 180 degrees when the SUV is stationary, allowing the occupants to sit face-to-face. It's the sort of feature we're used to seeing on concept cars rather than production models. The dashboard is dominated by a 23.6-inch OLED Cinematic Display that handles the instruments, navigation, and entertainment. There's also a massive 25-inch head-up display.

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Genesis GV90: Battery Pack and Performance

Under the skin, the GV90 packs a 123.5 kWh battery, the largest on a Hyundai Group vehicle so far. The electric SUV gets two motors, which together produce 657 bhp and 800 Nm. The front motor makes 321 bhp and 350 Nm, while the rear contributes 335 bhp and 450 Nm.

Despite its size and seven-seat layout, Genesis claims the GV90 can cover 500 km on a single charge. It also supports 350 kW DC fast charging, with a claimed 10-80 per cent charging time of just 22 minutes.

Will The Genesis GV90 Come To India?

That's still up in the air. Hyundai has confirmed that Genesis will enter India in 2027 and that its luxury models will be manufactured locally. What it hasn't revealed is which models will lead the charge.

The GV90's design has been patented at a time when the brand's India debut is drawing closer. However, there's no official word yet on whether the flagship electric SUV will be part of the initial line-up or arrive at a later stage.