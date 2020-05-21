New Cars and Bikes in India

German Court Ends Diesel Case Against Volkswagen CEO, Chairman

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and non-executive Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch were accused of stock market manipulation for a delay in informing investors about the diesel scandal when it first came to light in 2015, and were each fined 4.5 million euros.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Volkswagen, in September 2015, admitted using illegal software to cheat U.S. diesel engine tests

A German court said on Wednesday it was ending proceedings against the chairman and chief executive of Volkswagen AG after the carmaker agreed to pay a fine of 9 million euros ($9.9 million) over the diesel emissions scandal.

CEO Herbert Diess and non-executive Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch were accused of stock market manipulation for a delay in informing investors about the diesel scandal when it first came to light in 2015, and were each fined 4.5 million euros.

VW in September 2015 admitted using illegal software to cheat U.S. diesel engine tests, battering its share price.

Volkswagen already announced on Tuesday it was paying the fines for Diess and Poetsch, who in 2015 held positions as the head of VW brand and finance chief, respectively, as they did not violate any laws or their fiduciary duties towards VW.

The court said the case against Martin Winterkorn, who was CEO at the time of the scandal, is still pending on charges of fraud and other offences.

The scandal over engine control devices that mask excessive nitrogen oxide emissions has so far cost Volkswagen more than 30 billion euros in damages and regulatory fines, mainly imposed in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
24%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
10%
Return To Poll

Volkswagen models

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.04 - 10 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 25.99 - 33.22 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 28.07 - 31.46 Lakh *
View More
x
BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR: Price Expectation
BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR: Price Expectation
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities