New Cars and Bikes in India

Germany Looks To Ban Noisy Motorcycles

The German government is expected to vote in Parliament to restrict exhaust sound from motorcycles and certain cars.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Germany is looking to introduce decibel limits for motorcycle exhausts

Highlights

  • The German government is expected to vote in Parliament over the issue
  • Loud exhausts in motorcycles and cars to attract penalties
  • Motorcycle exhaust noise to be limited to 80 decibels

The German government is planning to clamp down on noise pollution, and one of the ways the government is looking to decrease sound is to make motorcycle exhaust notes quieter. The government is looking to limit exhaust decibels of motorcycles, implementing riding bans on certain days, and installing acoustic cameras. The new ruling is expected to be voted on very soon by the German parliament, and hopes to ban motorcycles from certain areas on Sundays and bank holidays. On those days, only bikes powered by alternative drive systems (electric powertrains) will be allowed on the road.

Also Read: Germany's Auto Heartland In Peril As 'Golden Age' Fades

To enforce the new rules, some German states also want to give police officers the right to impound motorcycles when found violating these restrictions, or even confiscate them on the spot. This is in addition to the standard fines already given to violating riders. The fines can only be issued (to both cars and motorcycles with loud exhausts) once the rule is passed in Parliament. The government also wants to make changes to the noise levels that will be allowed on motorcycle exhausts.

Also Read: Germany, Land Of The Car, Develops Taste For Electric Cargo Bikes

0 Comments

Germany also plans to restrict noise levels from motorcycles to just 80 db (decibels). The current limit is at 100 db for track days. The German government also plans to install acoustic cameras in these restricted areas that will not only capture video of violating motorcycles but also record the sound and measure their noise levels. If the new laws are passed, chances are that motorcycle brands like BMW will have to make motorcycles considerably quieter in stock form, which may well mean more restrictive exhausts, and the same bikes will be offered in other countries as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
What is your age?
What is the price range of scooter / bike that you want to buy?
What is your total household income per year?
Are you willing to make your next bike purchase completely online?
What are your top 3 reasons for not buying online?
In place of a test drive, which is the best option to make you buy online?
How best can the website establish trust?
If pricing information is made available online transparently, which option will you prefer?
If bike financing is provided fully online, would you then consider buying it online?
If bike registrations are provided by an online website, would you then consider buying it online?
How will you replace the need for a test drive?
What are your expectations for bike financing?
What do you expect of RTO formalities?
Where would you prefer to buy the bike online?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 6.95 - 12.7 Lakh *
View More
x
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Skoda Karoq Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.99 Lakh
2020 Skoda Karoq Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 24.99 Lakh
Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles
Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities