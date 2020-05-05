GMC Branded Hummer EV Unveil Postponed Due To COVID-19 Crisis

The Hummer EV was supposed to be one of the exciting global car launches of the year. General Motors' owned GMC had scheduled the Hummer EV unveil on May 20, 2020 but the same has been postponed indefinitely because of the ongoing global Coronavirus crisis. The company hasn't given a new date as of yet, but reports suggest that the car will be unveiled before the year ends, possibly with a digital event. The Hummer brand name is legendary among off-roading circles and it is perhaps one of the most iconic names among off-road SUVs. GMC will manufacture the electric Hummer at its Hamtramck facility in Detroit. It will be the first ever electric truck from GM and also marks the resurrection of the so iconic Hummer brand. GMC says that the Hummer EV will retain its incredible off-road capability along with having zero emissions and reduced noise.

GMC came out with the following statement on postponing the global debut of the Hummer EV. "While we cannot wait to show the GMC Hummer EV to the world, we will reschedule the May 20th reveal date. In the meantime, the team's development work continues on track and undeterred. We invite all to stay tuned for more stories on this super truck's incredible capability leading up to its official debut."

The good news is that the coronavirus pandemic does not delay the launch and deliveries of the Hummer EV. GMC says that the Hummer EV will go on sale sometime in the autumn of 2021, in the US. There is little known in terms of specifications but the Hummer EV will have an output of over 1,000 bhp and peak torque above 15,000 Nm! The 0-96 kmph sprint time will be around 3 seconds. Other details such as range, charging time, battery and motor size will be known at a later date.

