Government Introduces Local FASTag Passes From November 1
- Private vehicle owners living within 20 km of a toll plaza can avail of the concession.
- Annual passes are available for Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000.
- No concession is available if a service road or alternative road is available.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, to provide a concessional local pass to eligible vehicle owners residing in the vicinity of toll plazas.
As per the new rules, private vehicle owners with valid and working FASTags residing within 20 km of a fee plaza can opt for an annual concessional local pass. Eligible vehicle owners can opt for either the existing monthly pass or the new concessional local pass. Owners can apply for the passes from November 1st 2026.
Annual Pass Fee
The annual fee for the concessional local pass will depend on the location of the toll plaza. It will cost Rs 1,500 if the fee plaza is outside the limits of a municipal or local town area. For fee plazas located within municipal or local town limits, the annual fee will be Rs 3,000.
The pass will be valid only at the specific fee plaza for which it has been issued. The Central Government may revise the prescribed rates annually on April 1.
Pass Eligibility Criteria
The amendment lays out certain conditions for the issuance of the concessional local pass. It will not be used for travel on national highways or expressways where tolls are collected through a closed user fee collection system.
Also, the pass will not be issued if there is a service road or alternative road available for use by the vehicle owner, driver or person in charge of the vehicle.
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