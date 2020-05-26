Government releases BS6 Emission Norms For Quadricycles

The Union Government in a much delayed decision has finally notified the Bharat stage 6 (BS6) emission norms for Quadricycles or L7 category of vehicles in the country. Similar emission norms for all other vehicle categories were already rolled out in the country starting April 1, 2020. The notification issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways means that full-scale production of quadricycles can now restart. Quadricycles were introduced as a new category of transport vehicles in the country in the year 2018.

Mahindra's quadricycle Atom is likely to be launched in the market later this year. A release by the ministry said, " These norms are applicable from the date of notification. This notification completes the process of BS6 for all L, M and N category vehicles in India. The emission norms are in line with EU with WMTC cycle. The procedure for testing is laid down in AIS (Automotive Industry standards) 137-Part 9." European Union's World motorcycle test cycle (WMTC) is used to measure fuel consumption and emissions in motorcycles. India had harmonised its testing cycle with the WMTC effective from 2017.

A quadricycle is a vehicle which is the same in size as a 3-wheeler but with 4 tyres and fully covered like a car. It can have a maximum speed of not more than 70 kmph, and has to be within certain proportions - 3000 mm in length, 1500 mm in width, and 2500 mm in height. Recently the Ministry had also notified the insertion of the item 'Quadricycle' as a 'non-transport' vehicle under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988. Now it can be used both as a private and commercial transport and non-transport vehicle.

