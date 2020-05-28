Great Wall Motor Appoints New Top Management Personnel For Its India Business

Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) is ready to begin India operations with the Haval brand. It had put up a massive display at the Auto Expo 2020 showcasing a wide range of Haval SUVs including the Concept H with which it will make its India Debut. Great Wall Motor will be spending ₹ 7,000 crore in its research and development centre and will acquire General Motor's Talegaon plant in Maharashtra. Now the company has also finalising its management personnel in India and has appointed James Yang as its President in India while Parker Shi will be the Managing Director.

GMW India has appointed James Yang as President.

James Yang is experienced in the areas of research and development, project and marketing management and will be leading the entire GWM India project with major focus on R&D, Plant and Industrial operations. Speaking on his appointment he said, "I am happy that I have been given the chance to lead the operations at such a crucial juncture and hope that we can work towards providing the best quality products and at the same time generate more employment, business and economic viability. India holds great importance for GWM and is an important partner in the overall scheme of things in the ASEAN region. Our commitment towards the Indian market has been showcased with the investments in the Talegaon plant and research and development facility."

Parker Shi will be the Managing Director of GWM India.

Parker Shi was responsible for GWM business in the Middle East, Africa and Australia regions before joining India project. He will be looking after Commercial Operations for GWM in India. Speaking on his appointment he said, "I am happy to be a part of a team that is looking at making a foray in a highly competitive and soon to be the fourth largest market in the world. We at GWM are highly optimistic about the India market and we foresee recovery of the market in near future. At GWM we are excited and will continue pursuing our plans actively with utmost optimism to build a highly customer centric organisation and build a strong brand image for GWM in India."

GWM is also looking forward bring an electric SUV in India which will be based on the Vision 2025 concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and the research and development centre in India will play an important role too.

