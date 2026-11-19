GTA 6 is full of moments that have nothing to do with stealing the fastest car on the road. Jason cruising through Vice City in a red convertible, Lucia driving through a police chase, and the pair escorting a wealthy visitor from an airport all give us a glimpse of how cars fit into everyday life and crime in Leonida.

Rockstar uses fictional manufacturers and vehicle names, but many designs are recognisable interpretations of real cars. Here are some of the most interesting ones spotted so far, and the real-world machines that make them worth a closer look.

BMW E30 Convertible

One of the most memorable driving moments in the Extended Look is surprisingly ordinary. Jason walks up to a red convertible, gets inside, lowers the roof and drives through Vice City. There is no dramatic getaway or supercar chase. It is simply a character taking his car out for a drive, and that small detail helps make the world feel lived-in.

The car resembles a BMW 3 Series E30 convertible, one of the most recognisable generations of the 3 Series. Produced between 1982 and 1994, the E30 became particularly popular among driving enthusiasts for its compact proportions and rear-wheel-drive layout. In GTA 6, the car is identified as an Übermacht Sentinel, a familiar name from earlier games in the series.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

A very different side of Leonida appears when Jason and Lucia take on private security work for a wealthy visitor arriving by private jet. Once the visitor lands, the pair leave the airport as part of a convoy of black luxury SUVs. The vehicle driven by the player has the imposing proportions of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The real Cullinan is Rolls-Royce's first SUV, introduced in 2018. Its upright front end, large grille and imposing road presence make it a natural choice for a scene built around wealth, security and conspicuous luxury. The contrast is also interesting: Jason and Lucia are criminals, but their work can put them behind the wheel of vehicles belonging to people whose lives look very different from theirs.

Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus is an SUV, but it has never been designed to blend into traffic. Its low roofline, sharp bodywork and performance-focused styling make it look more like a supercar that happens to have four doors. That combination is reflected in the Pegassi SUV identified as a Urus-inspired vehicle in GTA 6.

There's a fun connection in the naming, too. Pegassi is Rockstar's fictional take on Lamborghini, and the brand has featured several recognisable supercar-inspired models throughout the GTA series. Its take on the Urus brings that same exotic-car identity into the SUV segment.

The real Urus helped establish the modern performance-luxury SUV as a major part of Lamborghini's lineup. It combines the practicality of an SUV with the brand's familiar aggressive styling and high-performance character. The in-game vehicle is often identified as the Pegassi Toros, although that specific GTA 6 name should be treated cautiously where Rockstar has not confirmed it.

Ferrari SF90

The night street-racing sequence is one of the most interesting places to look for performance cars. A Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 appears with neon underglow, alongside a Porsche Cayman and several exotic-looking machines. One of them has been identified as a Ferrari SF90-inspired design, bringing a very different kind of performance to the scene.

The real SF90 Stradale is a plug-in hybrid supercar that combines a twin-turbocharged V8 with three electric motors. Its headline figure is 1,000 metric horsepower, making it one of Ferrari's most powerful road cars when it arrived. There is an important detail here: the GTA vehicle commonly identified as the Grotti Furia appears to combine design cues from multiple real cars, including the Ferrari 488 Pista and SF90, rather than being a direct copy of the SF90.

Also, the Grotti isn't new to GTA's exotic-car lineup. The fictional manufacturer has appeared in several previous games, with models inspired by some of Ferrari's most recognisable road cars. The Furia continues that tradition, combining influences from multiple real-world supercars rather than copying just one.

Nissan Skyline GT-R R32

The R32 Skyline GT-R appears in the same nighttime racing sequence, and its presence is particularly fitting. The car is shown with neon underglow, giving it the unmistakable look of a modified street racer instead of a showroom-standard performance car.

The real R32 GT-R earned the nickname Godzilla after its dominance in touring-car racing. Its advanced ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system and turbocharged RB26DETT inline-six helped make it a formidable performance car. It is also a significant part of Japanese performance-car history, which makes its appearance in a Vice City street-racing setting feel right at home.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

During one of the more action-heavy sequences, Lucia drives a black sedan while police pursue the car. Jason leans out of the rear window and fires at the pursuing officers, with police vehicles and helicopters closing in. The sedan resembles a Mercedes-Benz E-Class and is identified as the Benefactor Schafter in GTA's fictional vehicle lineup.

The real E-Class has long occupied an interesting position in Mercedes-Benz's range: it is a luxury executive car, but it is also available in powerful performance versions. That makes the resemblance particularly appropriate for a getaway scene. The Schafter name is not new to GTA either, having appeared in previous entries in the series.

Chevrolet Chevelle

Cars in GTA are not just transport. They are also part of how Jason and Lucia get themselves into trouble. Early in the Extended Look, after the pair escape an apartment complex, Jason breaks into a red muscle car that resembles a Chevrolet Chevelle. The sequence shows two approaches to stealing a vehicle: smashing a window or using a slim jim.

The Chevelle was a popular American muscle car produced by Chevrolet between 1964 and 1977. Depending on the generation and trim, it could be a family-oriented mid-size car or a serious performance machine, with the SS versions becoming particularly desirable. Its appearance in this scene is a good fit for a game where an ordinary car parked on the street can quickly become part of a getaway.

Let's make it more concrete by connecting it to something players actually care about: discovering, collecting and owning cars in GTA 6.

How GTA 6's Car Culture Brings Vice City to Life

For players who enjoy collecting cars, GTA 6's growing vehicle line-up opens up plenty of possibilities. The appeal is in having a garage that reflects your taste, whether that's filled with classic American muscle, Japanese street racers or European exotics. With so many recognisable real-world inspirations spotted in the trailers, building that collection could become one of the game's biggest attractions.

It also raises an interesting question: how much freedom will players have to customise their cars? Previous GTA games allowed players to modify vehicles with new paint jobs, wheels, performance upgrades and body kits. With GTA 6 showcasing modified cars with neon underglow and distinctive styling, there is plenty of reason to hope that customisation will remain an important part of the experience.

More Real Cars Spotted in GTA 6

The cars above are only part of the line-up. Other vehicles spotted across GTA 6's promotional material include familiar American muscle cars, Italian supercars and modern performance machines.

GTA vehicle Real-world inspiration Invetero Coquette D10 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Pegassi Infernus Classic Lamborghini Diablo Grotti Cheetah '95 Ferrari Testarossa / 512 M Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible Chevrolet Camaro Vapid Caracara 4x4 Ford F-150 Raptor Progen Emerus McLaren Senna Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio Porsche 911 (992) Cabriolet

Why Cars Matter So Much in GTA 6

The interesting thing about GTA 6's vehicles is how naturally they fit into the lives of Jason and Lucia. One moment, they are driving an ordinary convertible through Vice City; the next, they are escaping the police, participating in street races or providing security for someone arriving by private jet. The cars help establish the setting and the people who inhabit it, rather than simply filling the roads.

And that is what makes spotting their real-world counterparts worthwhile. From the E30-inspired Sentinel to the Cullinan-style luxury SUV and the SF90-influenced supercar, Leonida's traffic offers a glimpse of the real automotive world through Rockstar's fictional one.