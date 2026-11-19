GTA 6 In India: Scorpio-Ns, Thar ROXXs, Traffic Jams And More
- Indian streets would replace Vice City's open roads with chaotic traffic and crowded markets.
- The Scorpio-N, Thar ROXX and Fortuner would bring an unmistakably Indian garage.
- From Himalayan bends to coastal highways, every route would offer a new adventure.
If GTA 6 took place in India, Jason and Lucia would be pulling out of a safehouse in Delhi. A scooter squeezes past their car, an auto-rickshaw cuts across two lanes, and a bus blocks the road just as they approach a busy intersection. Somewhere behind them, a police siren starts getting louder. Welcome to GTA 6: India Edition.
Rockstar's official GTA 6 world takes players to Vice City and the wider fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida. But imagine replacing that setting with an Indian metropolis, complete with crowded markets, sprawling suburbs, flyovers, roadside eateries and roads that change character every few kilometres.
The Indian Cars We'd Love to Drive in GTA 6
Of course, an Indian GTA world would need a garage that feels familiar. These are not predictions about Rockstar's actual vehicle roster, but the Indian cars we'd love to see scattered across its streets, highways and off-road routes.
1. Mahindra Scorpio-N: The SUV That Owns the Road
Jason pulling up outside a nightclub in a black Scorpio-N would be an instant GTA moment. Its upright stance, imposing front end and unmistakable road presence make it a natural fit for the city's wealthy neighbourhoods, political convoys and high-profile characters. You would probably spot a few parked outside a luxury hotel, too.
The Scorpio name has been part of India's SUV landscape since 2002, when Mahindra introduced the original Scorpio. The newer Scorpio-N carries that legacy forward with a much more modern design, but it hasn't lost the road presence that made the name so recognisable.
2. Mahindra Thar ROXX: Built for the Backroads
The Thar ROXX would be perfect for missions that take players away from the main city. Imagine driving it through dusty village roads, crossing rough terrain or escaping through a construction site when the main highway gets blocked. Its five-door layout would also make it a more practical choice for a crew getaway than the smaller three-door Thar.
The Thar ROXX is the five-door evolution of Mahindra's popular Thar, giving the off-roader a longer wheelbase and more room for passengers. It retains the rugged, upright styling that made the original such a familiar sight among off-road enthusiasts.
3. Toyota Fortuner: The VIP Arrival
Every GTA world needs a vehicle that signals money, influence and authority. In an Indian setting, the Fortuner would be a strong contender, whether parked outside a politician's residence or cruising through an upscale business district. A white Fortuner with dark windows would fit right into a mission involving a powerful local fixer.
The Fortuner first arrived in India in 2009 and quickly established itself as one of the country's most recognisable premium SUVs. Its combination of a commanding stance, Toyota's reputation and strong road presence has kept it popular with buyers who want a big, imposing SUV.
4. Tata Safari: The Family SUV in the Fast Lane
The Safari could add a different flavour to the traffic. Picture it moving through a busy residential neighbourhood, parked outside a large family home or making its way down a long highway stretch. It would be one of those everyday vehicles that helps make the fictional city feel recognisably Indian.
The original Tata Safari arrived in 1998 and became one of India's best-known homegrown SUVs. The current Safari has moved towards a more premium, family-focused identity, but the name still carries plenty of nostalgia for Indian car enthusiasts.
5. Toyota Hilux: The Off-Road Workhorse
The Hilux would belong on the outskirts, where paved roads give way to dirt tracks and uneven terrain. Imagine a mission that takes Jason and Lucia towards a remote warehouse, with the pickup carrying equipment and supplies through rough countryside. It would be a practical alternative to the flashier SUVs.
The Hilux has been around since 1968 and has built a global reputation for its durability. It is sold in markets where pickup trucks are used for everything from everyday commuting to demanding work in remote locations, making it a natural fit for an open-world adventure.
6. Force Gurkha: The Mountain Escape Vehicle
An Indian GTA map would feel incomplete without a proper mountain region. The Gurkha could take players along narrow hill roads, through forest trails and across rocky stretches where ordinary city cars would struggle. A chase through steep hairpins with a police jeep close behind would make for a memorable mission.
The Force Gurkha takes its name from the legendary Gurkha soldiers and has always leaned heavily into its off-road identity. Its ladder-frame construction, low-range transfer case and distinctive snorkel give it a very different character from the urban SUVs that dominate Indian roads.
7. Hyundai Creta: The Everyday City Favourite
Not every vehicle needs to be part of a dramatic getaway. The Creta would be everywhere, from office parking lots and shopping complexes to residential streets and airport roads. Its presence would add the everyday traffic that makes an open world believable, even when the player isn't in the middle of a mission.
Since its Indian debut in 2015, the Creta has become one of Hyundai's most important models in the country. Its popularity helped make the midsize SUV segment fiercely competitive, with several manufacturers introducing rivals to challenge its position.
But What Would the Indian GTA 6 Map Look Like?
The biggest opportunity would be India's variety of landscapes. Instead of one continuous American-inspired setting, players could move between regions that look and feel dramatically different. Each area could bring its own roads, vehicles, local characters and driving challenges.
|Region
|What we'd love to explore
|Delhi-inspired metropolis
|Flyovers, crowded markets, wide avenues and chaotic intersections
|Mumbai-inspired coastline
|Sea-facing roads, narrow neighbourhood streets and busy commercial districts
|Rajasthan-inspired desert
|Long highways, dusty trails, forts and remote settlements
|Himalayan region
|Mountain passes, steep hairpins, tunnels and forest roads
|Goa-inspired coast
|Beach roads, winding village lanes and lively nightlife
|Industrial outskirts
|Warehouses, truck routes, construction sites and service roads
In GTA India, you could be starting a mission in a crowded city, escaping through its outskirts and reaching a desert highway before sunrise. Another mission could take you from a coastal nightclub to a remote hilltop hideout, with the road changing dramatically along the way. The map wouldn't need to copy any one real city perfectly; it could combine familiar Indian settings into one fictional state.
The Streets Would Be a Mission of Their Own
Now imagine driving through Old Delhi in GTA 6. Jason is behind the wheel of a Scorpio-N, trying to get out of a narrow market lane, while Lucia is probably wondering why he didn't take the motorcycle parked outside instead. There's barely enough room to move, scooters are parked on either side, and someone has decided that unloading an entire truck in the middle of the road is perfectly reasonable. You can almost see Jason losing his patience.
And that's what would make an Indian version of GTA so much fun. A police chase wouldn't always be about finding the fastest car and flooring the accelerator. Sometimes, a small hatchback or a motorcycle would be far more useful than a massive SUV. You could duck into a narrow lane, cut through a busy market or lose the cops somewhere in a maze of residential streets.
The Little Details Would Make It Feel Truly Indian
The best part wouldn't necessarily be the cars or the map. It would be the small details that players recognise immediately, such as roadside chai stalls, crowded petrol pumps, local garages, colourful trucks, street food vendors and neighbourhood shops. Even the radio stations could feature a mix of Indian music, regional programming and irreverent talk shows.
And then there are the situations only an Indian setting could deliver. Having to waiting behind a wedding procession during a police chase, trying to find a shortcut through a residential colony or accidentally driving into a crowded weekly market.
GTA 6 in India Would Be a World of Its Own
An Indian version of GTA 6 could be much more than Vice City with different cars. It could offer a completely different driving experience, with crowded urban streets, sprawling highways, mountain roads, coastal routes and a garage full of vehicles players recognise from everyday life. The Scorpio-N, Thar ROXX, Fortuner and Gurkha would be right at home, but so would the auto-rickshaws, buses, scooters and trucks sharing the road.
And honestly, the most difficult mission might not be escaping the police. It might be getting across Delhi at 6 pm without getting stuck in traffic.
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