Harley-Davidson India Introduces Home Delivery Of Motorcycles

Harley-Davidson India has introduced home delivery of motorcycles during the months of April and May, along with extended service warranties and a completely online version of what the brand calls, the Harley-Davidson Passport To Freedom, the experience of riding a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Members of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) from across India have also shot and made a film, which has been published online to share the spirit of camaraderie and stand strong with the extended Harley-Davidson family. Bikes whose product warranties are expiring during the lockdown will also get extended.

"For an experiential brand like ours, it is critical to stay engaged with customers and enthusiasts continuously, keeping them hooked to the brand. We have introduced a number of initiatives to keep them motivated and look forward to riding," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director - Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson India is also offering extension of warranty on its motorcycles

The Harley-Davidson Home Delivery Program will help customers explore the range of Harley-Davidson models on the Harley-Davidson website, and then directly contact a dealer expert via the dealer locator to discuss the purchase and payment opportunities. Home deliveries of the motorcycles are free for a distance of up to 40 km from the dealership, and chargeable for every extra kilometre.

Harley owners who product warranties are expiring during the lockdown period will get a 30-day extension. The brand will also provide a 60-day extension to customers who fall under the HDFS (Harley-Davidson Financial Services) planned maintenance program. The H-D contact centre and Road-Side Assistance will continue to provide support services to all customers. Harley-Davidson India has also rolled out a completely online avatar of its popular program- 'Passport to Freedom Online series' in partnership with some notable names in motorcycling to talk about motorcycling at large and some of their Harley experiences. Harley-Davidson India has also pledged its support to PM Cares fund for fight against COVID-19.

