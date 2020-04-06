New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Low Rider Prices Begin At ₹ 13.75 Lakh

Harley-Davidson India has listed prices of the new H-D Low Rider and H-D Low Rider S on the brand's website.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider priced at Rs. 13.75 lakh

Highlights

  • H-D Low Rider powered by 1,745 Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine
  • H-D Low Rider powered by 1,745 Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine
  • Low Rider S wears a blacked out look, and the 114 engine has more grunt

Harley-Davidson India has updated its official website with prices for the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider, as well as the 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S, with different engine options. The H-D Low Rider is priced at ₹ 13.75 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the H-D Low Rider S has been priced at ₹ 14.69 lakh (Ex-showroom). The 2020 Low Rider retains similar styling to its predecessor, with 1970s inspired throwback cruiser design, complete with tank-mounted, dual instrument gauges, headlight visor, old-school inspired body graphics and chrome exhausts.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Withdraws Forecasts For 2020

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Roadster

Iron 883

Forty-Eight

Fat Boy

Fat Bob

CVO Limited

Street Rod

Softail Low Rider

Softail Deluxe

Street Bob

1200 Custom

Road King

Heritage Softail Classic

Street Glide Special

Road Glide Special

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider is powered by the 1,745 cc, v-twin Milwaukee 107 engine which puts out 144 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed gearbox. The frame retains the classic Softail lines, but its lightweight design is said to offer a responsive ride, and the high performance, cartridge fork offers linear damping characteristics, together with an easily adjustable high performance mono-shock rear suspension. Braking is provided by four-piston fixed caliper on the front disc and a two-piston floating caliper on the rear single disc.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Suspends US Production

o6m23904

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S has a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with slightly more grunt, and has the blacked out look

0 Comments

The Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is the blacked-out version of what Harley-Davidson calls a "performance cruiser" with a reduced frame rake, inverted front suspension, slightly raised handlebar, and cast aluminium. The Low Rider S comes with the Milwaukee-Eight 114, 1,745 cc, v-twin engine with more punch, more torque, putting out 161 Nm at 3,000 rpm, and 87 bhp at 5,020 rpm. The Low Rider S has a kerb weight of 287 kg, and is priced at ₹ 14.69 lakh (Ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.34 - 5.47 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 10.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.23 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 18.25 - 20.1 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 14.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 49.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.45 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 13.75 - 14.69 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 18.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 12.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 10.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 19.71 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 30.53 - 34.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 32.99 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets A Customised Mercedes-Benz V-Class From DC Design
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Talented Indian Female Singers & Their Luxurious Cars
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities