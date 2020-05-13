New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson Pan America, Bronx Launch Delayed Till 2021

Harley-Davidson's website now lists these two models as 'coming in 2021', clearly a sign of things that new product launches will slow down.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Harley-Davidson Pan America adventure tourer and Bronx streetfighter launch delayed till 2021

Highlights

  • The H-D Pan America and Bronx models will be launched in 2021
  • Both these models were slated to be introduced by end of 2020
  • Harley-Davidson seems to have postponed new product launches for now

Harley-Davidson's upcoming new bikes, the Pan America adventure tourer, and the Bronx streetfighter will now be launched later than was originally planned. The American motorcycle brand's website has been updated and now lists both the Pan America and the Bronx as 'coming in 2021'. Previously, both these models were listed as 'to be launched in 2020'. The Future Vehicles page of the website also lists a future high-performance custom model, with a liquid-cooled engine, to be possibly called the 'Bareknuckle' as well as electric bike concepts.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Rethinks Global Product Plan

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Roadster

Iron 883

Fat Boy

Forty-Eight

Fat Bob

Street Rod

CVO Limited

Street Bob

1200 Custom

Softail Deluxe

Heritage Softail Classic

Road King

Softail Low Rider

Street Glide Special

Road Glide Special

jhcqrnpo

The Future Models page of the Harley-Davidson website now shows new deadlines for product launches

Clearly, new product launches from Harley-Davidson have been given fresh thought, with the brand going through one of the worst slowdowns in its history. Sales in Harley's home market slowed down, and the current coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has hit Harley's revenues further. The 'More Roads To Harley-Davidson' strategic plan, which was unveiled by former CEO Matt Levatich, envisioned a push into newer markets, with an aggressive new product strategy. But that plan is now history, with Levatich losing the position after Harley's disastrous sales performance in over 16 years.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Appoints New CEO

9a68ps6s

The Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter will also be launched in 2021

0 Comments

The updates to Harley-Davidson's US website comes just after the brand announced that Jochen Zeitz, Harley's interim CEO, who replaced Matt Levatich in February 2020, will now take over the reins of the company as president and CEO. Zeitz, who is also the head of Harley-Davidson's board, has completely revamped Harley-Davidson's strategic roadmap for revival, refocusing the brand on its core US market as part of 'The Rewire' strategy, which intends to improve Harley-Davidson's profitability and restore growth.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.34 - 5.47 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 10.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.23 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 18.25 - 20.1 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 14.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.45 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 49.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 12.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 10.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 18.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 19.71 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 13.75 - 14.69 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 30.53 - 34.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 32.99 Lakh *
View More
x
Lockdown 4.0: PM's Economic Relief Package Likely To Spur Demand Of Automobiles
Lockdown 4.0: PM's Economic Relief Package Likely To Spur Demand Of Automobiles
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government's Rs. 20 Lakh Crore Package Likely To Bring Relief To Component Manufacturers
Coronavirus Lockdown: Government's Rs. 20 Lakh Crore Package Likely To Bring Relief To Component Manufacturers
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities