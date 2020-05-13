Harley-Davidson Pan America, Bronx Launch Delayed Till 2021

Harley-Davidson's upcoming new bikes, the Pan America adventure tourer, and the Bronx streetfighter will now be launched later than was originally planned. The American motorcycle brand's website has been updated and now lists both the Pan America and the Bronx as 'coming in 2021'. Previously, both these models were listed as 'to be launched in 2020'. The Future Vehicles page of the website also lists a future high-performance custom model, with a liquid-cooled engine, to be possibly called the 'Bareknuckle' as well as electric bike concepts.

The Future Models page of the Harley-Davidson website now shows new deadlines for product launches

Clearly, new product launches from Harley-Davidson have been given fresh thought, with the brand going through one of the worst slowdowns in its history. Sales in Harley's home market slowed down, and the current coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has hit Harley's revenues further. The 'More Roads To Harley-Davidson' strategic plan, which was unveiled by former CEO Matt Levatich, envisioned a push into newer markets, with an aggressive new product strategy. But that plan is now history, with Levatich losing the position after Harley's disastrous sales performance in over 16 years.

The Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter will also be launched in 2021

The updates to Harley-Davidson's US website comes just after the brand announced that Jochen Zeitz, Harley's interim CEO, who replaced Matt Levatich in February 2020, will now take over the reins of the company as president and CEO. Zeitz, who is also the head of Harley-Davidson's board, has completely revamped Harley-Davidson's strategic roadmap for revival, refocusing the brand on its core US market as part of 'The Rewire' strategy, which intends to improve Harley-Davidson's profitability and restore growth.

