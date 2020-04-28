New Cars and Bikes in India

Harley-Davidson To Organise Auction For COVID-19 Relief

Harley-Davidson will be organising a live auction. The product to be auctioned off is a special edition Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle. All the proceeds from the auction will be donated towards fighting Coronavirus Pandemic.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The H-D LiveWire seen here is a special one-off edition which gets a bunch of upgrades

Highlights

  • The LiveWire that will be auctioned is a special one-off edition
  • The LiveWire has an output of 78 kW (104.6 bhp) & 116 Nm
  • It has a range of about 235 km in the city as per WMTC standards

Harley-Davidson will soon be organising an online live auction where a special edition LiveWire electric motorcycle will be auctioned and all the proceeds will be donated to the United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund. The details of the auction are yet to be revealed. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire in question is a one-off model which gets custom painted, has a lot of carbon fibre accessories and will also be signed by the 'Davidson' family. The LiveWire is Harley-Davidson's first ever fully electric motorcycle and the production version made its debut at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The LiveWire has been in the making for more than five years.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire uses an all-new powertrain called the H-D Revelation which consists of a permanent magnet electric motor which has a power output of 78 kW or 104.6 bhp and the peak torque output is rated at 116 Nm. Being an electric vehicle, the LiveWire offers 100 per cent of the torque right from the instant you twist the throttle. The 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 3.5 seconds and more specifically, the electric motorcycle can reach 100 kmph to 128 kmph in less than 2 seconds. There is a 15.5 kWh battery included which gives the LiveWire a range of up to 235 kilometres in the city and a stop-and-go range of 158 kilometres on the highway. The claimed range has been achieved using World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) standards. Like any automatic scooter, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire has a 'throttle-and-go' function and the rear wheel is belt-driven.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Roadster

Iron 883

Forty-Eight

Fat Boy

Fat Bob

Street Rod

CVO Limited

Street Bob

1200 Custom

Softail Deluxe

Heritage Softail Classic

Road King

Softail Low Rider

Street Glide Special

Road Glide Special

0 Comments

Harley-Davidson says that the motorcycle gains a range of almost 21 kilometres for every hour of charging and it will a full night's charging time to recharge the battery fully. The motorcycle also gets a 4.3-inch TFT touchscreen which works as the instrument console and is tilt-adjustable as well. The LiveWire has Bluetooth connectivity for use with a smartphone and a wireless headset through the touchscreen. The LiveWire also gets 5 riding modes, which are Road, Rain, Range and Sport. While the other three are self-explanatory, the 'range' mode is where the motorcycle keeps the throttle inputs controlled and brake regeneration at its highest so as to gain maximum range from the battery.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.34 - 5.47 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 10.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.23 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 18.25 - 20.1 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 14.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.45 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 49.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 12.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 10.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 18.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 19.71 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 13.75 - 14.69 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 30.53 - 34.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 32.99 Lakh *
View More
Win Tata Cliq
x
Coronavirus Impact: Increased Preference For Personal Vehicles Over Shared Cabs
Coronavirus Impact: Increased Preference For Personal Vehicles Over Shared Cabs
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Not Just A Thunderbird 350 Replacement
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
Maruti Suzuki Makes More 1,500 Ventilators In 20 Days; Government Orders Awaited For Dispatch
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
New Hyundai Verna is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities