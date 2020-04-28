Harley-Davidson To Organise Auction For COVID-19 Relief

Harley-Davidson will soon be organising an online live auction where a special edition LiveWire electric motorcycle will be auctioned and all the proceeds will be donated to the United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund. The details of the auction are yet to be revealed. The Harley-Davidson LiveWire in question is a one-off model which gets custom painted, has a lot of carbon fibre accessories and will also be signed by the 'Davidson' family. The LiveWire is Harley-Davidson's first ever fully electric motorcycle and the production version made its debut at the 2018 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The LiveWire has been in the making for more than five years.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire uses an all-new powertrain called the H-D Revelation which consists of a permanent magnet electric motor which has a power output of 78 kW or 104.6 bhp and the peak torque output is rated at 116 Nm. Being an electric vehicle, the LiveWire offers 100 per cent of the torque right from the instant you twist the throttle. The 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 3.5 seconds and more specifically, the electric motorcycle can reach 100 kmph to 128 kmph in less than 2 seconds. There is a 15.5 kWh battery included which gives the LiveWire a range of up to 235 kilometres in the city and a stop-and-go range of 158 kilometres on the highway. The claimed range has been achieved using World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) standards. Like any automatic scooter, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire has a 'throttle-and-go' function and the rear wheel is belt-driven.

Harley-Davidson says that the motorcycle gains a range of almost 21 kilometres for every hour of charging and it will a full night's charging time to recharge the battery fully. The motorcycle also gets a 4.3-inch TFT touchscreen which works as the instrument console and is tilt-adjustable as well. The LiveWire has Bluetooth connectivity for use with a smartphone and a wireless headset through the touchscreen. The LiveWire also gets 5 riding modes, which are Road, Rain, Range and Sport. While the other three are self-explanatory, the 'range' mode is where the motorcycle keeps the throttle inputs controlled and brake regeneration at its highest so as to gain maximum range from the battery.

