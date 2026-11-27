Harley-Davidson has completed 17 years in India, and to mark the occasion the company, along with its Indian partner Hero MotoCorp has announced a new strategy to expand the American brand’s presence in India. The new strategic initiative, called Mission: The Big RIDE, includes expanding Harley-Davidson’s retail presence in India with two new dealerships – one in Raipur and the other in Indore. Harley-Davidson will also focus on expanded product portfolio and enhanced customer experience.

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"Our partnership with Harley-Davidson brings together two strong, valued organisations with complementary strengths – Harley-Davidson's iconic brand and product legacy, and Hero MotoCorp's deep understanding of the Indian consumer, manufacturing excellence, engineering capabilities and extensive market reach. Together, we have enabled the Harley-Davidson brand experience accessibility to a wider audience while creating new opportunities in India's growing premium motorcycle segment. As we celebrate 17 years of Harley-Davidson in India, we remain committed to building on this strong foundation and taking the partnership to new frontiers," said Dr. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

“Our partnership with Hero MotoCorp gives us a strong foundation to continue growing in India, combining Harley-Davidson’ global brand recognition and product expertise with Hero MotoCorp's expansive retail network. We’ve seen market share gains this year across all of our segments, reflecting improving demand and sustained retail momentum,” said Artie Starrs, Global CEO, Harley-Davidson.

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With the addition of the two new dealerships, the total network strength of Harley-Davidson will increase to 23 dealerships across India. The Harley-Davidson X range, co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, has emerged as a significant growth driver, contributing over 50,000 units since its launch in 2023. The Hero PREMIA network, which offers sales of Harley-Davidson X models, has expanded to 152 outlets and further expansion is also being planned.

Harley-Davidson has also announced that it will continue to introduce new X models in partnership with Hero. The next X model will be the downsized Harley-Davidson X350 which was unveiled in early November at the EICMA show in Milan. The new X350 is expected to be launched at the India Bike Week in early December.