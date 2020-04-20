New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Creta 7-seater SUV Spied Testing Again In South Korea

The new spy images of the 7-seater Hyundai Creta gives a clear idea about the profile hinting that it would be considerably longer than the 5-seater version.

Upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta SUV spied again while testing in South Korea

  • The 7-seater Hyundai Creta engines could to be lifted from 5-seater model
  • The bigger Hyundai Creta SUV will be based on the new-gen model
  • No official announcement about 7-seater Hyundai Creta coming to India

Hyundai is currently testing the seven-seater Creta SUV in South Korea and a new set of spy images have surfaced online. The new spy shots give a better glimpse of the overall size hinting that the heavily camouflaged 7-seater prototype will be considerably longer than the 5-seater version. While the previously leaked images focused more on the rear section, revealing larger LED taillamps and sporty dual-exhaust system, these spy images give us an overall view of the car. The upcoming Creta seven-seater will be based on the second-generation model of the 5-seater version of the SUV, which is already on sale in India.

Upcoming seven-seater Hyundai Creta SUV might share engines with smaller Creta

The three-row version of Creta will come with distinctive roof rails, side sill garnish, rear quarter glass, a longer body that will distinguish it from the 5-seater model. The length of the bigger Creta SUV is likely to stand at 4,300 mm whereas the wheelbase will be 2,630 mm as seen on the Kia Seltos manufactured in China and South Korea. The seven-seater Hyundai Creta is expected to sport modified front fascia featuring a unique solid chrome mesh grille, LED headlamps, front fog lamps, new alloy wheels, dual-tone side skirts and more.

The carmaker is yet to announce the official powertrain options for the seven-seater Hyundai Creta. However, it is speculated that the SUV will be borrowing the powerhouses from the 5-seater versions. The Hyundai Creta 5-seater comes in three engine options - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre GDi turbocharged unit.

There is no official confirmation from the company or any hints if the seven-seater Creta SUV will come to India. However, we believe that the South Korean carmaker definitely will be considering to introduce the bigger Creta in the Indian market. We will also be seeing a couple of big SUVs from players like MG Motor India and Tata Motors as both the companies will be introducing 7-seater versions of the Hector and of course the Gravitas in India soon.

Image Source: Bobaedream / Indian Auto Blogs

