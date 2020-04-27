Here's Why Social Media is Asking Anand Mahindra and Amitabh Bachchan To Uninstall Whatsapp

Social media is currently trending with the hashtag 'Uninstall Whatsapp'. Netizens are voicing their concerns regarding how the messaging app is being used by a few to spread fake news and insensitive forwards. The hashtag started trending mainly after two big personalities - Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, and actor Amitabh Bachchan - accidentally shared posts that were either fake news, misinformation or insensitive forwards. In fact, a twitter user even went ahead a filed a Change.org petition requesting Facebook CEO, Mark Mark Zuckerberg to disable Whatsapp from the two senior-most personalities' phones.

In the case of Anand Mahindra, the senior industrialist had shared a photo of a mother and toddler wearing masks made out of leaves, hoping it would be an impactful image given the ongoing pandemic. His tweet said, "Don't know who took this and the location but I hope this photo becomes one of the most iconic images and memories of the pandemic. It's not just about #MaskIndia but also about a greener world. A reminder that nature already provides us with all that we need."

Twitterati immediately pointed out to him that such images should not be shared or celebrated, because firstly no evidence says using leaves as masks will protect one from the virus. Secondly, the photo shows that fact that a lot of people mainly the underprivileged still do not have access to such basic protective equipment at times when the pandemic is getting more and more severe. Accepting his mistake Anand Mahindra immediately apologised for his post by tweeting - "You're right, I can see how my tweet appeared insensitive to the inequity of the situation. I've deleted it".

You're right, I can see how my tweet appeared insensitive to the inequity of the situation. I've deleted it. https://t.co/YL2Ucqrc9e — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 25, 2020

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was similarly trolled earlier for quoting misinformation that sound vibrations and clapping can ward of coronavirus.

The Mahindra Group has been actively working on several initiatives to help in the fight against the coronavirus. It is aggressively working on making affordable ventilators to help treat coronavirus patients in India, which is currently undergoing endurance testing. Recently, Mahindra also announced venturing in producing hand sanitisers. The automaker has completed the production and delivered over 1 lakh face shields along with more than 1.2 lakh masks, which will be distributed to medical personnel.

