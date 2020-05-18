Hero CoLabs Design Challenge Winners Announced

Hero MotoCorp has announced the winners of the inaugural Hero CoLabs design challenge, a competition inviting participants to create design graphics for the Hero Splendor Plus, as well as a t-shirt or jacket inspired by the Hero XPulse. Nearly 11,000 registrations were submitted, and almost 25,000 votes poured in before choosing the winners. The 30-day design challenge, announced in April 2020, was narrowed down to 50 final shortlisted entries, among which the winners were selected.

Venkatesh R from Nagercoil is the winner of the second design challenge

Reshma KD from Bengaluru won the Splendor Plus design challenge while Venkatesh R from Nagercoil won the t-shirt design challenge. Both the winners in each category will get a Hero XPulse motorcycle as the grand prize. Pankaj Jadhav from Mumbai, and Ajay Vishnu from Kozikode won the second and first runner-up positions in the Splendor Plus design challenge. In the second challenge, which invited participants to either design a t-shirt, or a jacket, inspired by the Hero XPulse 200, Pallab Raj Chowdhury from Pune secured the second runner-up position. Spandan Bhattacharjee from Navi Mumbai got the first runner up position in the second challenge.

The first runners-up will get Hero accessories or vouchers worth ₹ 10,000 while the second runners-up will get Hero Smart sunglasses. Fifteen special mention participants in the design challenge contest will also be given vouchers worth ₹ 500. All the entries were evaluated by an internal Hero MotoCorp jury, and winners were decided based on voting, and the jury's decision. Hero MotoCorp has announced that more design challenges, under the Hero CoLabs banner will be launched soon, inviting Hero fans and enthusiasts to participate in other challenges.

