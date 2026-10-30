Hero Destini 110 Classique Edition Launched At Rs 76,400

Hero MotoCorp has added a new special edition to the Destini 110 line-up, called the Classique Edition. Priced at Rs 76,400, the new version gets two dual-tone paint schemes, fresh graphics and a few cosmetic touches to set it apart from the standard scooter.

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The Destini 110 Classique Edition is available in two colour combinations: Matt Goldfish Silver/Light Industrial Grey with brown inner panels, and Matt Aries Brown with black inner panels. Both get new stripe detailing on the front and side panels, along with colour-matched mirrors and seat upholstery. It further gets a 3D Classique Edition badge and rim tape.

The Destini 110 Classique Edition continues to draw power from a 110cc engine that produces 8.1 bhp and 8.87 Nm. Hero claims a fuel efficiency figure of 56.2 kmpl.

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The feature list includes a projector LED headlight, LED tail-lamp and a digi-analogue speedometer. There is also a glovebox at the front with a built-in USB charging port.

The Destini 110 has a 1,302mm wheelbase, 770mm seat height and 162mm ground clearance. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided shock absorber at the rear. It rides on 12-inch wheels with tubeless tyres, measuring 90/90 at the front and 100/80 at the rear. The scooter has a kerb weight of 114 kg and a 5.3-litre fuel tank.