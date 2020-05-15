Hero Electric Announces A First-Of-Its-Kind Return Offer On Products

Indian automobile companies are coming out with many unique ways to attract consumer attention in these troubled times. Country's biggest seller of electric two-wheelers Hero Electric has announced a first-of-its kind 3-day return offer on all but one of its products purchased using the company's online scheme. Hero Electric says customers will be refunded the complete amount if they return the product within 3 days of purchasing. Only the flash lead-acid low speed model is not a part of this scheme.

Hero electric has started deliveries in green and orange zones.

According to the company there has been an unprecedented response to their online offer of special prices across India. Seeing this a second phase of the online offer has been introduced till 31st May. The company is offering an instant cash discount of ₹ 3000-4000 depending on the model if the booking is done online. A voucher worth ₹ 1,000 is also being provided for any referral sale. More than 150 showrooms have already been re-opened post ease in lockdown across the country.

Also read: Hero Maestro Electric Scooter Spotted; Looks Launch Ready

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "Electric vehicle not only has extremely low running cost but also allows home to home drive without having to wait at the petrol stations or frequently taking their bikes for the servicing or repairs." He further added that, the company is making major changes in the way bikes are sold and serviced to extend complete protection to customers. Keeping in line with the Coronavirus protocols, dealers have implemented all the measures to sanitise the showrooms and the bikes regularly and thoroughly while home delivery of vehicles is also being facilitated.