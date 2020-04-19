Hero Electric officially announced a special online sale scheme for its entire electric range of scooters. The company is offering a discount of upto ₹ 5,000 across most of its models. The Flash lead-acid low-speed model is excluded from this offer. The special sale from Hero Electric is limited to all online bookings starting from April 17 till May 15, 2020. Interested customers will have to pay a booking amount of ₹ 2,999 irrespective of the model. Notably, the booking amount will be non-refundable except if the lockdown is extended beyond June.

Special discount offers for customers booking Hero Electric scooters online

As a part of this offer, all the customers are entitled to get an instant discount of ₹ 5,000 on any Hero Electric scooter. However, the customers booking Glyde and the E-cycle will be able to avail of a cash discount of ₹ 3,000. Apart from these cash discount offers, the company is also providing cash benefits of Rs 1,000 for the existing customers for reference purchase. This offer is applicable only on bookings made online. Hero Electric's current product portfolio of electric scooters comprise of models such as Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Flash, Dash and also the ER (Extended Range) variants. The line-up also includes Glyde and E-Cycle, which are powered by high-quality lithium-ion batteries.

Commenting on the offer Mr Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, "I strongly believe that customers are now tending to switch to cleaner transportation, and we are adding a little sweetener through the "Online" offer to gently nudge them to do so. As pioneers of electric mobility in India, our mission is "No Emission" transportation and this exclusive scheme echoes our decision to keep our mother nature clean and green."

