Hero Electric Dealerships To Restart Operations In Green Zones

Hero Electric dealerships in green zones across India will restart operations along with deliveries of new vehicles as well.

The staff at Hero Electric will follow all necessary safety and hygiene protocols

  • Hero Electric dealerships in green zones will begin deliveries as well
  • The company is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on all models
  • The dealership staff will practice all safety and social distancing norms

Hero Electric has restarted operations at its dealerships in green zones across India. The company said that the staff has been trained to maintain social distancing along with other hygiene and safety protocols at its dealerships. The company has also begun deliveries of its electric scooters to customers at the dealerships. Last month, announced a special online sale scheme for its entire electric range of scooters. The company is offering a discount of up to ₹ 5,000 on most of its models.

Also Read: Hero Electric Offers Discount Of ₹ 5,000 On Its Models

(Hero Electric Flash)

The special discount from Hero Electric is limited to all online bookings that started from April 17 and will go on till May 15, 2020. Interested customers will need to pay a booking amount of ₹ 2,999 irrespective of the model. The interesting thing is that the booking amount will be non-refundable. If the lockdown is extended beyond June 2020, then it will be refunded. Hero Electric's current model portfolio of electric scooters comprise of models such as Flash, Nyx, Optima, Photon, Flash, Dash and also the ER (Extended Range) variants.

Also Read: Hero Electric Says EV Demand will rise post COVID-19 Lockdown

Hero Electric firmly believes that the sale of electric vehicles will go up post COVID-19 lockdown. The idea of social distancing will become the new normal and more people will be looking to have an affordable mobility solution. The company believes that post COVID-19, the global electric vehicle and electric vehicle infrastructure market is projected to reach 4.18 million units by 2021 from an estimated 3.42 million units in 2020, a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1 per cent.

