Hero Glamour X 125 Gains ABS; Priced At Rs 1.01 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has added single-channel ABS to the Glamour X 125, with the updated motorcycle priced at Rs 1.01 lakh (ex-showroom). We had pointed out the absence of ABS in our first ride review of the Glamour X 125, and Hero has now addressed that with this update.

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The new braking setup combines single-channel ABS with Integrated Braking System (IBS). While the ABS prevents the wheel from locking up under hard braking, IBS links the front and rear brakes to make braking more balanced. Hero claims this makes the Glamour X 125 the first motorcycle in its segment to get ABS along with an Integrated Braking System. Panic Brake Alert and hazard lamps remain part of the safety suite.

The Glamour X 125 ABS continues to get power from the 124.7cc single-cylinder engine, which produces 11.40 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is shared with the Xtreme 125R and comes paired with a five-speed gearbox. It gets three riding modes: Eco, Road and Power, as well as a cruise control function.

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Other features of interest include a 4.2-inch colour TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and call and SMS alerts. Additionally, full LED lighting, a USB Type-C charging port and dual under-seat mobile storage are also offered.

The ABS-equipped Glamour X 125 is available in two new colours: Gun Metal Grey and Matt Axis Grey. These are offered alongside the existing Black Pearl Red and Black Teal Blue shades. The ABS version will likely become a new top-spec variant. For reference, the current Drum variant is priced at Rs 88,517, while the Disc version costs Rs 96,836 (ex-showroom).