Hero Maestro Electric Scooter Spotted; Looks Launch Ready

Expect the Hero Maestro electric to be launched in India by the end of this year

We brought you our exclusive story in February 2020 that Hero MotoCorp is working on an electric scooter, an electric Maestro if you will. And now, the eMaestro Proto Concept has been spotted in the flesh. From the photos below, it seems that the Hero Maestro electric scooter is ready to be launched in the market. The scooter was spotted at Hero's Centre For Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and is believed to be in the final stages of testing. It was at CIT itself that the research and development for the electric scooter was carried out.

(The Maestro Electric gets a rear-hub mounted motor. The exact specification is not known yet)

The electric scooter concept, as the name suggests is built on the Maestro Edge platform and gets a permanent magnet hub motor at the rear wheel. The scooter will get a lithium-ion battery along with cloud connectivity as well. It is interesting to note that Hero MotoCorp has invested a total of ₹ 205 crore in Ather Energy. We do not know whether Ather Energy has chipped in with technological help in the development of the electric Maestro.

(We expect the Hero Maestro electric scooter to be priced below ₹ 1 lakh)

The photos show that the concept version looks quite similar to the Maestro Edge 125. There are a few differentiators in the form of the gold-bronze coloured alloy wheels and front suspension. There will be a digital instrument console on offer too. There are no details available on the battery capacity, motor, range, charging time and so on as yet. We expect the scooter to be priced below ₹ 1 lakh and in that case it could go up against the Bajaj Chetak electric and the TVS iQube.

