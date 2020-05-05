New Cars and Bikes in India

Hero Maestro Electric Scooter Spotted; Looks Launch Ready

With Bajaj and TVS having entered the electric vehicle market with the Chetak and the iQube respectively, it is time for Hero MotoCorp's electric Maestro to hit the market as well. From the photos below, it looks like the eMaestro Proto Concept is ready for a market launch.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Expect the Hero Maestro electric to be launched in India by the end of this year

Highlights

  • The Hero Maestro Electric has been in the works for a while now
  • There are no technical details available as yet
  • We expect the pricing to be less than Rs. 1 lakh when it is launched

We brought you our exclusive story in February 2020 that Hero MotoCorp is working on an electric scooter, an electric Maestro if you will. And now, the eMaestro Proto Concept has been spotted in the flesh. From the photos below, it seems that the Hero Maestro electric scooter is ready to be launched in the market. The scooter was spotted at Hero's Centre For Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and is believed to be in the final stages of testing. It was at CIT itself that the research and development for the electric scooter was carried out.

Also Read: Exclusive: Hero Maestro Electric Scooter In The Works

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

HF Deluxe i3s

Super Splendor

HF Deluxe

Passion Pro i3S

Glamour 125

Destini 125

Pleasure

XPulse 200T

Passion Pro 110

Pleasure Plus 110

Splendor Pro

XPulse 200

Splendor iSMART 110

Xtreme 200S

Karizma ZMR

Glamour Programmed FI

Maestro Edge

Glamour

Xtreme Sports

Passion Xpro

Achiever

HF Dawn

Xtreme 200R

Duet

HF Deluxe Eco

Maestro Edge 125

Splendor iSmart

s9rapdbc

(The Maestro Electric gets a rear-hub mounted motor. The exact specification is not known yet)

The electric scooter concept, as the name suggests is built on the Maestro Edge platform and gets a permanent magnet hub motor at the rear wheel. The scooter will get a lithium-ion battery along with cloud connectivity as well. It is interesting to note that Hero MotoCorp has invested a total of ₹ 205 crore in Ather Energy. We do not know whether Ather Energy has chipped in with technological help in the development of the electric Maestro.

6s2kilao

(We expect the Hero Maestro electric scooter to be priced below ₹ 1 lakh)

The photos show that the concept version looks quite similar to the Maestro Edge 125. There are a few differentiators in the form of the gold-bronze coloured alloy wheels and front suspension. There will be a digital instrument console on offer too. There are no details available on the battery capacity, motor, range, charging time and so on as yet. We expect the scooter to be priced below ₹ 1 lakh and in that case it could go up against the Bajaj Chetak electric and the TVS iQube.

0 Comments

Source: 91Wheels

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 59,600 - 63,110 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 57,250 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 67,300 - 70,800 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 55,295 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 68,900 - 72,400 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 64,310 - 66,800 *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 46,100 - 48,100 *
Hero XPulse 200T
Hero XPulse 200T
₹ 94,000 *
Hero Passion Pro 110
Hero Passion Pro 110
₹ 56,100 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 54,800 - 56,800 *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 49,598 - 51,476 *
Hero XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
₹ 97,000 - 1.05 Lakh *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 55,837 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 98,500 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh *
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
Hero Glamour Programmed FI
₹ 66,700 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 49,900 - 51,300 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 58,400 - 60,400 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 79,200 - 81,200 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 57,200 - 59,900 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 65,900 - 67,900 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 37,625 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 89,900 *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 47,250 - 48,900 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 48,009 *
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
₹ 67,950 - 70,150 *
Hero Splendor iSmart
Hero Splendor iSmart
₹ 67,100 *
View More
x
Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Resume Operations At Its Plant In A Phased Manner
Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Resume Operations At Its Plant In A Phased Manner
Backlash Against China Creates Huge Opportunity For $ 57 bn Indian Auto Components Industry
Backlash Against China Creates Huge Opportunity For $ 57 bn Indian Auto Components Industry
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Z650 BS6 Bookings Open In India
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Here's How You Can Drive Out From Today
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Here's How You Can Drive Out From Today
Select your City
or select from popular cities