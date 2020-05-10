Hero MotoCorp Commences Retail Operations With Safety Guidelines & Operating Protocols

Hero MotoCorp has commenced its retail business by re-opening over 1500 customer touch-points which includes service centers and authorised dealerships. The company has already sold 10,000 units of motorcycles and scooters since the commencement of the customer touchpoints. Additionally, these outlets contribute around 30 per cent of the two-wheeler manufacturer's total domestic retail sales. The company is ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its customers and dealership staff as top-most priority. The company has shared similar safety manuals with employees at the three manufacturing facilities, which focuses on the safety and hygiene measures within plant premises.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Set To Resume Operations After 40 Days Of Lockdown

Hero MotoCorp became the first two-wheeler manufacturer in India to restart operations after opening its three plants - Dharuhera and Gurgaon in Haryana and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Additionally, the two-wheeler manufacturer on Thursday started dispatching vehicles from its plant for the current fiscal year. The company halted its entire operations on March 22, 2020, at all manufacturing facilities across the globe as a preventive measure against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Hero MotoCorp resumed its operations at its manufacturing facilities on May 6, 2020

To ensure the proper practice of operating protocols, the company also conducted training programs for 700 sales and after-sales employees and across 7000 customer touchpoints. This training program was carried out by the company through webinars.

The company has also issued a Restart Manual across all dealerships, service centers and part distributors. Apart from English and Hindi, the manual comes in 10 other regional languages that will be immensely beneficial to the staff in the rural and interior areas. Hero MotoCorp's restart manual with visuals easily conveys the crucial aspects to the staff in an accurate yet simple way. It also highlights the guidelines on the key safety materials like masks, gloves, sanitizers, disinfectants, and other equipment.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Financial Package To Support Dealerships Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

The restart manuals extensively cover all the activities for restarting the operations from pre-opening preparations to monitoring & operating protocols post restart. The manuals provide extensive guidance on aspects like deep cleaning, fumigation, safety marking of the channel point, rearrangements at the channel point to ensure social distancing, hygiene, staggered break times, entry protocols, use of PPEs, digital payments, careful handling of documents or credit cards or cash, staff training, entry protocols, social distancing, customer entry protocols, use of masks and gloves.

This manual also focuses on other aspects such as Pre-delivery inspection (PDI), delivery norms, home delivery, pre-booking to avoid customer rush, social distancing protocol in the workshop, hygiene/care of tools, vehicle pick-up and drop protocols, and creation of waiting areas. The company is strictly following all the procedures ensuring hygienic workplaces by taking measures like thorough sanitization of all workplaces regularly, sanitization of buses, shuttles and other official vehicles after each trip, deep cleaning and sanitization before the daily shift.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.